Backer on Dems: Those Who Scream Loudest on Corruption Are Often the Most Corrupt

Americans now recognize impeachment as a partisan sham, but Democratic elites simply refuse to let it go.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, for one, remains committed to the imaginary exposing of “the full extent of the president’s misconduct.”

The road to this unprecedented partisan impeachment sham is hardly straightforward. What impeachment lacks in actual crimes, misdemeanors or “Russian collusion” it makes up for with the Ukrainian strain of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Impeachment’s 2016 roots may be mired in corruption, but not on the part of President Trump.

Hillary Clinton, who routinely urges her fellow Democrats to “keep going” until President Trump is taken down, orchestrated an $84-million money-laundering scheme in 2016 — the largest campaign finance scandal in U.S. history. It was so brazen even Federal Election Commission lawyers called for action.

The Clinton machine raised excessive, six-figure contributions from Democratic mega-donors like fashion icon Calvin Klein and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane, before laundering it through the Hillary Victory Fund to dozens of Democratic state parties acting as straw men, over to the Democratic National Committee and into the hands of Clinton’s campaign.

The Clinton campaign then illegally paid millions of dollars to its law firm, Perkins Coie, which secretly funded the creation of the infamous “Steele Dossier.” Her campaign and the DNC effectively accepted something of value from a foreign national, Christopher Steele, in the form of anti-Trump opposition research (from Russian intelligence sources, no less).

The DNC itself tasked operative Alexandra Chalupa with “obtaining incriminating or derogatory information” about President Trump and his campaign staffers directly from Ukrainian government contacts.

Democrats violated the laws protecting our democracy again and again and again.

Meanwhile, there’s also the Democrats’ 2020 frontrunner, Joe Biden, whose daily diatribes are filled with anti-Trump smears. Good ol’ Joe admitted, on camera, to explicitly holding up aid to Ukraine to force the government to fire corruption investigator Victor Shokin — after Shokin looked into Biden’s son and his ties to a corrupt Ukrainian energy company.

Hunter Biden, the son of a then-sitting vice president, was receiving $50,000 per month to sit on the board of a foreign company, for which he lacked any relevant qualifications or experience. Hunter Biden’s big-money payday was essentially an insurance policy against precisely the kind of corruption investigation Burisma was worried about — and it worked for the Bidens.

That sure sounds like corruption to me — exactly the kind of corruption by powerful politicos we ought to investigate.

Yet Democrats have made their key thrust on impeachment that President Trump, in a bid to fight such blatant corruption here and abroad, asked for cooperation from a country that relies on American aid.

Seriously? Good for President Trump, and shame on the Democrats for enriching themselves at the expense of American taxpayers and Ukrainian oil and gas tycoons — and for covering it up.

What a long, strange year 2019 was. Fortunately, the American people aren’t so easily misled. For months, public polling has revealed impeachment to be decidedly unpopular, especially in key battleground states. According to a recent Michigan poll, most voters still oppose impeachment, even after House Democrats spent weeks flooding the airwaves with pro-impeachment propaganda.

Between President Trump’s strong stance against terrorism and an even stronger U.S. economy, the Democrats are no closer to bringing down the Trump presidency than they were on Inauguration Day. But perhaps President Trump’s greatest strength is the absolute moral bankruptcy of his Democratic opposition.

The same Democrats who complain about imaginary “abuses of power” have no problem abusing their own when it becomes politically expedient or profitable.

Remember: Those who scream the loudest about corruption are often the most corrupt. Rather than scrubbing the stain of corruption within their own party, Democrats are chasing after a sitting president for the “sin” of calling them out on it.

