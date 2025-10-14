Backfire: Biden Finally Responds to Peace Deal, But with Unexpected Admission That He Failed on Everything

It’s another Biden backfire — and on the global stage.

With President Donald Trump riding high on a deal that has brought the first stages of peace in the Israel war against Hamas, the man who preceded him in the White House finally weighed in.

And like just about everything else involving Joe Biden, it turned out badly.

At first blush, Biden’s statement is unobjectionable:

I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come – for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 13, 2025

“I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come,” Biden wrote, in a first paragraph that spoke of the Israeli hostages released and Palestinian civilians who suffered thanks to the savagery of Hamas.

Then came the second paragraph, in which Biden actually had the class to congratulate Trump on the international deal coming together. But he couldn’t do it without an attempt to put his own slant on history — an attempt that only ended up emphasizing his own ineptitude.

“My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war,” Biden wrote.

That’s only true if by “worked relentlessly to bring hostages home,” Biden meant he put endless pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull his punches against Hamas terrorists who had committed the Oct. 7, 2023, attack — the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

It’s only true if by getting “relief to Palestinian civilians,” Biden meant engaging in endless performance politics meant to appease the American Democratic Party’s leftiest fringe — including the construction, at considerable cost to the American taxpayer, of a pier to funnel supplies to Gaza that was doomed from the start and ended in debacle.

But in the real world of actual fact, it isn’t true at all.

For audiences both in the U.S. and abroad, it was clear that Biden’s response to the Israel-Hamas war was driven by domestic political considerations — Muslim votes in Michigan mattered more than Jewish lives in the Middle East.

It was Trump’s determination to ignore the lefties of the Democratic Party, their fifth columnists in the establishment media, and the international appeasers of European politics that finally brought about the return of the Hamas hostages and a fragile peace.

That was determination Biden couldn’t muster, because it was determination Democrats could not have and still hope to win votes in Dearborn.

If Biden — or whoever actually writes his social media posts — was truly trying to commend Trump, it came off churlishly.

If the post was an attempt to share some of the credit for the Biden administration’s work — if only a gold star for effort — it came off even worse.

All he ended up doing was drawing attention to his own failures.

