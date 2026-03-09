Backfire: Obama, Harris, and Biden All Blasted by Jesse Jackson's Son After Obnoxiously Anti-Trump Funeral Speeches

The son of the late Democratic activist Rev. Jesse Jackson slammed former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and two-time failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris for callously using his father’s funeral as a platform to attack President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” Jesse Jackson Jr. said Saturday at a private memorial service in Chicago.

The grieving son made a veiled reference to Democrats selling out black Americans through their divisive, partisan politics.

“[My father] maintained a tense relationship with the political order — not because the presidents were white or black – but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these – those who are disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected,” Jackson Jr. said.

“[He] demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as people,” he noted.

The elder Jackson’s funeral was held on Friday. He died on Feb. 17 at age 84 following a long battle with a neurodegenerative disorder.

🚨 Jesse Jackson’s family is furious. After his father’s memorial, Jesse Jackson Jr. made it clear he was outraged listening to speeches from Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden that wasn’t about his father, but about their radical agenda. He said it plainly: “I… pic.twitter.com/dR90wIp326 — Jammles (@jammles9) March 8, 2026

The day after his father died, Jesse Jackson Jr. asked funeral attendees to not “bring your politics” to his service, and to instead use the memorial as a forum to honor the liberal activist.

“Do not bring your politics, out of respect to Rev. Jesse Jackson and the life that he lived, to these ongoing services. Come respectful, and come to say thank you,” the grieving son said.

“These ongoing services are welcome to all: Democrat, Republican, liberal, and conservative. Right-wing, left-wing. Because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum of what it means to be an American,” he added.

🚨NEWS: “Do not bring your politics to these homegoing services,” Jesse Jackson Jr. stated in a press conference yesterday. He continued by saying that these “homegoing services are welcome to all. Democrat. Republican. Liberal. Conservative. Right wing. Left wing.” While… pic.twitter.com/Lh0gVt7rEu — The Black Conservative Preacher (@thebcpreacher) February 19, 2026

Predictably, during Friday’s service, Obama, Biden, and Harris all made snide, veiled digs at Trump.

Interestingly, former President Bill Clinton also spoke, but did not weaponize his address to smear Trump.

However, Obama insisted that every day under the Trump administration brings a “new assault on our democratic institutions.”

“Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don’t even count at all,” he said, per the New York Post.

“Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated, and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength. It’s hard to hope in those moments,” Obama snarked.

Similarly, Biden claimed “we’ve got an administration that doesn’t share any of the values that we have.”

Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris cackled during an absurd “I-told-you-so” moment.

“Let me just start out by saying: I predicted a lot of what is happening right now,” she chirped gleefully in a faux Southern drawl.

“I’m not into saying I told you so, but we did see it coming,” she crowed, before bursting into inappropriate laughter.







Judging by Harris’ crass, clownish demeanor, you’d never guess she was at a funeral.

But at this point, we’re no longer shocked that Democrats opportunistically use any and every forum to race-bait and smear their political opponents.

