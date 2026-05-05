Backlash Erupts After City-Owned Water Park Advertises 'Muslims Only' Day

A city-owned water park in Dallas, Texas, received heavy backlash for advertising a “Muslims only” day at the facility and was pressured into backing down after several high-profile figures questioned the move on social media.

The private event, set for June 1, would have closed Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark to non-Muslims, which raises legal questions, considering that it gets public funding through a voter-approved sales tax, according to the Dallas Express.

The 80,000-square-foot park, which has received rave reviews over the past few years, was set to host the “3rd Annual DFW Epic Eid” organized by the East Plano Islamic Center.

After a flyer for the Muslims-only event began circulating on social media, Sarah Gonzales of The Blaze drew attention to it. The original flyer read “Muslim only event,” but was later changed to “Modest dress only.”

“ISLAMIFICATION ALERT Grand Prairie, TX has an indoor water park called Epic Waters (no relation to EPIC city),” she wrote Sunday on the social media site X.

Gonzales added, “It is owned by the city & now has a MUSLIM ONLY event on June 1st, with halal food, and a private prayer area. The event is closed to the public- Muslims only.”

🚨ISLAMIFICATION ALERT🚨 Grand Prairie, TX has an indoor water park called Epic Waters (no relation to EPIC city). It is owned by the city & now has a MUSLIM ONLY event on June 1st, with halal food, and a private prayer area. The event is closed to the public- Muslims only. pic.twitter.com/c7qgyKhCN7 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 4, 2026

The updated flyer for the event stated that there will be a “private prayer area,” “Halal food,” and asked female attendees to wear “burkinis,” while men are required to wear swim trunks and shirts.

The event page previously noted that men and women would not be separated, but that people would be encouraged to “uphold Islamic etiquette” and comply with a modest dress code aligned with Muslim beliefs.

Nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch mentioned the taxpayer-funded and city-owned elements, writing on X that, “There would be literal riots if Muslims were similarly excluded and we all know that’s 100% accurate.”

How is a taxpayer-funded, city-owned entity allowed to discriminate against non-Muslims at a public water park?

There would be literal riots if Muslims were similarly excluded and we all know that’s 100% accurate. https://t.co/rAh0SzqH1K — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 4, 2026

GOP State Rep. Mitch Little of Texas chimed in as well on X, writing, “I mean, this is a law school essay question and not a hard one. You can’t have a Muslim-only event, guys. What are we doing here, Texas?”

The New York Post also reported on the story and noted comments from online users who wrote things like “Seems like a civil rights violation,” and “Should we expect a ‘Christians Only’ day?”

Following the backlash, Aminah Knight, who organized the event, told the newspaper about how the group is changing the advertisement’s wording, “to make it clearer that this is a modest dress-only event centered around celebrating Eid.”

Eid refers to a major Islamic holiday. Tickets are going for $55 each, or $65 with food included.

Knight spoke with the New York Post and said she never meant to cut anyone out, yet still maintained that there would still be strict criteria for those who want to attend.

“The core intention behind this event is to create a space where individuals and families who value modest dress and a modest environment can come together and feel comfortable enjoying a recreational space that often doesn’t naturally accommodate those preferences,” she claimed.

Knight added, “While the event is rooted in celebrating Eid within the Muslim community, the guiding principle for attendance is the modest dress code. Guests are expected to follow that guideline; such as burkinis for women and swim trunks with shirts for men.”

Knight said the park had rented out the space for private events before, and that this gathering will be no different.

A spokesperson for the water park said the event is “not hosted or organized” by Epic Waters and that outside groups frequently book private events and dictate the terms.

Knight also issued a statement under the altered flyer.

“DFW Epic Eid is a privately organized and privately funded event held through a standard rental of Epic Waters, just like many other private gatherings hosted at the park. This event was created to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in Islam, which commemorates faith, devotion, and gratitude,” part of her statement read.

“In response to feedback, we have updated our materials to clearly reflect that this is a modest dress-only event, centered around a respectful and family-friendly environment. So if you are a friend of a different faith who wants to celebrate the Eid holiday with us and adhere to the modest dress code …. this event is FOR YOU TOO!”

Knight defiantly added, “I will not allow something beautiful and well-intentioned to be turned into something that it is not. I am someone who deeply loves my community, Muslim and Non- Muslim alike. I am an educator, a mother of six, and someone who believes in engaging with perspectives different from my own in order to build deeper understanding and meaningful connection across communities.

“This event is, and has always been, about one thing: Love,” she concluded. “To our community, to lovers of modest fashion and those who are curious about Eid and what modesty at a waterpark can look like: You are welcome. You are safe. This space was created with you in mind. We look forward to celebrating together.”

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