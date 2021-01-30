During the 2020 primaries and general election, the Biden camp strongly sold their candidate as the safe, comfortable moderate — the nice, slightly fumbling older guy who was absolutely fantastic at not being Donald J. Trump and could ease the troubled minds of low-information voters who just wanted all the craziness to stop.

A President Joe Biden, we were told, is just that classic boring, older man who is probably not cool enough to let anyone start the revolution, but who also won’t be doing anything scary like making the mainstream media mad or inciting the tut-tuts of the enlightened Hollywood glitterati whose dazzling artistic talent gives them otherworldly insight into how to solve all the world’s problems.

As unimposing and familiar as Biden may seem to voters, however, those who pulled the lever for him in November under the impression that they were electing a moderate candidate are likely about to find they were very much mistaken — especially as he continues to roll out his policies.

This is especially true when it comes to Biden’s position on one of the most controversial moral issues of the last four decades: abortion.

Adamantly pro-life activists have been increasingly vocal about the Democratic Party’s radical platform on abortion, but the fact remains that there are still plenty of moderate voters out there who hold nuanced views on abortion — views that are a far cry from the hard left’s calls for “abortion, on-demand, without apology.”

After all, up until about five minutes ago, the trope was “abortion: safe, legal and rare,” and plenty of voters likely still recognize the heavy ethical weight of the abortion issue, even if they do justify allowing it in some cases.

Like much of Biden’s political platform over the course of the primaries, his stance on federal funding for abortion is something that underwent a transformation during his campaign.

Now that he’s been sworn into office and the dust has settled, we can see just how far left of a politician he’s become in his efforts to appease the radicals.

A new poll released this week by Marist and The Knights of Columbus, a pro-life Catholic organization, shows that an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose sending funds overseas to support abortion. A majority also support restrictions on abortion and oppose taxpayer-funded abortion.

“While the number of people who identify as ‘pro-life’ and ‘pro-choice’ tends to fluctuate with the public debate, when given a broader choice of policy options, there is a strong consensus among Americans on abortion,” Dr. Barbara Carvalho, director of The Marist Poll, said in a statement.

“Survey results reveal support for abortion restrictions and an aversion for use of taxpayer funding for abortions abroad,” she explained.

The poll found that 76 percent of Americans — including a majority of pro-choice respondents — support “significant restrictions on abortion.” (“This survey of 1,173 adults was conducted January 11th through January 13th, 2021 by The Marist Poll sponsored and funded in partnership with The Knights of Columbus,” The Knights of Columbus said. “Results are statistically significant within ±3.5

percentage points.”)

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has vowed to “protect and expand access to comprehensive reproductive health care” both in the U.S. and globally.

While the career politician had long supported the Hyde Amendment and voted in favor of it as a senator, Biden famously flipped his stance before securing the Democratic nomination. The amendment bans federal funding for most abortion procedures through programs such as Medicare.

“I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right,” Biden said last year of this mythical “constitutional right” which we so often hear about from the pro-abortion left.

Yet according to the new poll, 58 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funds being used to pay for abortions.

And though 77 percent of Americans polled — including 55 percent of Democrats — either “oppose” or “strongly oppose” sending tax dollars to support international abortion, Biden has now rescinded the Mexico City Policy, which bars taxpayer funds from going to foreign organizations that provide services related to abortion or the procedure itself.

“Across the country and around the world, people — particularly women, Black, Indigenous and other people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and those with low incomes — have been denied access to reproductive health care,” the White House said in a statement announcing the presidential memorandum that would rescind the Mexico City Policy.

The move, the statement continued, “reflects the policy of the Biden-Harris Administration to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States, as well as globally.”

There are few pro-abortion phrases as disgusting to the conscience as referring to the intentional destruction of life in the womb as “reproductive health.”

And it is not, it appears, a manner of “health care” that the American people are particularly keen on allowing without restrictions — or funding.

Just 19 percent of Americans either “support” or “strongly support” funding abortions in foreign countries.

In light of the group’s findings, the Knights of Columbus said that for Biden to pursue sending taxpayer funds overseas to support abortion, which the president has floated as a solution to “overpopulation,” is something that will “put the administration at odds with a majority of Americans.”

The Biden administration seems more committed to the radical global abortion agenda than it does to answering to the American people when it comes to such a critical moral issue in our nation.

You can dress up the man in the clothes of the safe, moderate, beltway bipartisan dealmaker, but the policies speak for themselves. Will the voters listen — or will they just go with the guy that seems like the “safe” choice in 2024 as well as this Trojan horse of far-left progressivism continues to be rolled into the gates?

