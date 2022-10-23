If it weren’t for the fact that he’s arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, has a net worth of $250 million, and has more Super Bowl rings than the NFC South and AFC South divisions combined, you’d almost feel bad for the guy.

But all those accolades probably don’t mean a whole lot to Brady in the moment after a positively nightmarish weekend.

Professionally, Brady is easily going through his worst season since 2007-08, when he missed the whole year with an ACL tear.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the lowly Carolina Panthers on Sunday 21-3, dropping the Bucs to a meager 3-4 on the year.

This was a particularly stinging loss for Brady and his team, given that the Panthers are division rivals and just traded away one of their best players, Christian McCaffrey, and are pretty clearly in a rebuilding mode. Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are erstwhile Super Bowl contenders.

Worse yet, it was a loss filled with self-inflicted wounds like this wide-open touchdown pass that the normally sure-handed Mike Evans dropped:

Mike Evans drops a WIDE OPEN 75-yard touchdown.pic.twitter.com/pVG31k0YlH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

The loss gave Brady his worst record this late into the season since 2002 when the then-New England Patriots quarterback and his squad also started 3-4. The Patriots lost the division and did not make the playoffs that year. That is the only time Brady has ever missed the playoffs when he’s been healthy.

Did Brady make a mistake putting his career before his family? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (612 Votes) No: 9% (59 Votes)

Given the similar records, Brady has the chance of repeating that ignominious feat with this year’s Bucs.

But given that Brady has often cited how important his family is to him, it’s the other “loss” this weekend that might weigh more heavily on him.

According to Page Six, Brady’s upcoming alleged divorce is set to get “nasty.”

Page Six reported that the allegedly pending divorce showdown between Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen is set to escalate after Bündchen hired one of the top divorce lawyers in Florida to handle her end of the split.

Bündchen reportedly hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. Sasser has represented megastars like gold legend Tiger Woods and NASCAR star Jeff Gordon in their respective divorce proceedings.

“Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers,” a source told Page Six. “They are ready for a fight.”

Funnily enough, even the source of the acrimony in these divorce proceedings reflects on how charmed of a life Brady has had.

“Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world,” the source said.

Must be difficult when your hundred dollar bills are too big for your wallet and your diamond tiara is too small.

As Page Six has previously reported, Brady and Bündchen have actually been living separately for months now, following a huge fight that many people assume has to do with Brady’s decision to un-retire from football.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” another source told Page Six when these fights first reportedly started occurring. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Brady and the Bucs will have a short week as they host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8. But the Bucs will have a shot to get their record back to .500 if they win.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear that anyone can paint quite as rosy of a picture for his marriage.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.