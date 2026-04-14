Bad News for Citizen Who Said ICE Detained Her for 2 Days as Cops Uncover the Damning Real Story

An Illinois woman who made sympathetic headlines a month ago with a tale of being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is making news of a different kind now — and she can’t be happy about it.

A Wisconsin sheriff last week announced he has filed a defamation suit against Sundas “Sunny” Naqvi, an American citizen, for including his jail in her story about spending almost two days in ICE custody in March.

And he’s got the receipts to back it up.

At a news conference Friday, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt announced he had a witness who provided proof that far from being in federal lockup, Naqvi spent the time in question staying at a hotel — paid for by the witness — and even asked if she could use his credit card to pay for spa services.

In a media kit distributed as part of the news conference, the sheriff’s collected detailed evidence through hotel records, video footage, and texts between Naqvi and the witness that appear to prove conclusively that she had never been in custody at all.

Boiled down, Naqvi claimed that she was originally detained March 5 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after arriving on a flight from Turkey. She claimed she was taken from the airport to an ICE detention facility in Broadview, Illinois, outside of Chicago. From there, she claimed that she was taken to an ICE holding area in the Dodge County jail in Juneau, Wisconsin.

Hotel records, however, show her checking in March 5 and checking out March 8 from a Hampton Inn & Suites only minutes away from O’Hare. Text messages between Naqvi and the witness — apparently a suitor who had hopes for a long-term relationship with her — show her living it up at the hotel before eventually bumming a ride from the witness to go to Wisconsin to be “reunited” with her family.

She is captured on video at a gas station in Slinger, Wisconsin, at 5:47 a.m. on March 7, at about the same time she claimed she was getting out of the Dodge County jail in Juneau, Wisconsin, about a half hour’s drive away.

“They are claiming she was in the Dodge County jail being released around this time,” Schmidt said at his news conference, according to WITI-TV in Milwaukee. “Not possible.”

Law enforcement officials confirm the woman named sunny naqvi who went viral for claiming to be detained by ICE for 2 days was a HOAX The Wisconsin sheriff involved in the false claim is now sueing woman over the hoax detention claim and seeking $1 million in damages The woman… pic.twitter.com/blve0YuCBS — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 12, 2026

All told, the evidence is damning that the story is a hoax — like too many ICE-related hoaxes Americans have been hearing during President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

“Dodge County is not the place you want to make up a hoax about,” Schmidt said, according to WITI-TV.

His lawsuit is seeking $1 million from Naqvi as well as Cook County, Illinois Democratic Commissioner Kevin Morrison, WITI reported.

Of course, none of this is the twist Midwesterners might have expected when first presented with coverage of the story.

WGN-TV in Chicago, for instance, gave it a segment of tear-jerking “reporting” on March 8 that stretched more than three minutes and contained not a second of doubt.

The Chicago Sun Times gave credulous coverage to a March 8 news conference about Naqvi called by Morrison.

That article, headlined “U.S. citizen from Skokie detained by immigration officials for nearly 30 hours, county commissioner says,” later received an editor’s note reporting that the Department of Homeland Security disputed Naqvi’s story and that there was no confirmation of her detention in Illinois or Wisconsin.

In a March 11 post on the social media platform X, the Department of Homeland Security included surveillance camera images of Naqvi entering and leaving a Customs and Border Protection screening area at O’Hare, basically debunking her story from the beginning.

HERE ARE THE RECEIPTS: As we said Sunny Naqvi entered the CBP area at 10:21 am. Surveillance footage from O’Hare CLEARLY shows her entering secondary inspection at 10:46 a.m., and leaving secondary to the public area at 11:42 a.m. Her claims of spending 43 hours in DHS custody… https://t.co/GkqWBLS6sn pic.twitter.com/SWOJmMulcy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 11, 2026

For leftists, stories like Naqvi’s fit into the “too good to check” column: They’re tales that seem to substantiate all their worst assumptions about President Donald Trump, Trump supporters (remember actor Jussie Smollett’s “attack”?), or police and immigration enforcement officers.

For the believers, their truth isn’t nearly as important as the point they’re intended to illustrate.

Back in 2019, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was still a relatively new face in national politics when she earned herself four Pinocchios from the Washington Post “Fact Checker” column for grossly misrepresenting what she called “Pentagon accounting errors” as being sizable enough to cover two-thirds of the cost of “Medicare for all.”

In a “60 Minutes” interview, AOC responded to that criticism by lamely arguing that, “I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.”

Not even CNN bought that argument.

The problem for leftists is that the truth matters — even when it’s inconvenient.

President Donald Trump is in the White House for a second term because the American people understood the truth that illegal immigration was a cancer on the country. He’s president because Americans understood the truth that the world is a very dangerous place, and the United States needs a president who can control events, not be bamboozled by them.

And the truth is that Democrats and their leftist base will say or do just about anything to hurt his presidency, even if it means hurting the country, too.

Americans need to understand that truth going into November’s elections. The latest liberal lie out of Illinois, and a Wisconsin sheriff’s lawsuit over it, might just help them do that.

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