Bad News for Major City's Dem Mayor as FBI Probe Turns Up Something Big: Report
The investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is escalating, along with costs linked to her alleged relationship with a member of her security team.
Cantrell has been under investigation by the FBI. New subpoenas have been issued in connection with a federal grand jury that is investigating her, according to NOLA.com, which cited sources familiar with the subpoenas.
The investigation includes the extent of the relationship between Cantrell and New Orleans police officer Jeffrey Vappie, according to WVUE-DT.
The outlet said that documents it saw showed that a December jaunt to Dubai for a climate conference set taxpayers back over $15,000.
Since early January, the FBI has been looking into the connection between Cantrell and Vappie, who have been documented as spending extensive time at a city-owned apartment.
Vappie was billing the city for his time during at least some of the time he spent there.
According to the outlet, Vappie’s wife claimed in court papers that her husband admitted having an affair with a “Mrs. L.C.”
Cantrell is also being investigated for her use of first-class travel in violation of a city policy banning it and has been forced to repay $29,000 spent on upgraded flights. She faces charges from the state Ethics Board in connection with her travel, according to WWL-TV.
Cantrell has dismissed any claims of impropriety as a combination of sexism and racism, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.
“As I’ve stated, you know, based on the false allegations that come my way, by the time I finish this job, literally, you know, accused of sleeping with half the city of New Orleans, both genders and all pronouns,” she said at a recent news conference.
“If I were a MAN you would NOT be texting me about this bulls***,” she texted a journalist.
She has also said there were racial overtones to what she called “investigations or targeting.”
“I have always complied, and that’s what I’ll continue to do. I do note that this seems to be kind of prevalent relative to black leadership, and I think that I’m not exempt from that,” she said.
She said that expenses on her security were due to COVID-19 and “the world black women walk in.”
