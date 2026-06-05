More Bad News for Platner: Embattled Dem Candidate Takes Crushing Hit in New Poll

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner’s favorability amongst voters is abysmal, being outpaced by how much Mainers dislike the man.

Fabrizo Lee released their latest results on Platner’s favorability rating since January.

He’s increased 5 points for favorability but gained a massive 20 points in unfavourability.

The organization writes, “Since January, Platner has become near universally known and defined with roughly 9 in 10 holding a firm opinion of him. But his growth in awareness has been heavily skewed towards negative growth.

“Since January he only gained 5 points in favorability while his unfavorable growth has outpaced that by 4:1 growing by 20 points.

“Now roughly half of Maine voters hold an unfavorable opinion of Graham Platner.”

2026 has seen so much information come to light about Platner, it’s difficult to keep up.

Will Platner suspend his campaign before November? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 67% (30 Votes) No: 33% (15 Votes)

For many, their first encounter with him was his chest tattoo that he only decided to cover last year of a Totenkopf, or “death’s head” a symbol used by the Nazi Schutzstaffel, the perpetrators of the Holocaust.

Just for clarification purposes. On the left is #GrahamPlatner with his now-covered skull and bones tattoo. On the right, is a Waffen SS hat featuring the #Nazi “#totenkopf” [death head]. Now, it’s up to #Maine voters to decide if he should represent them in the Senate pic.twitter.com/KDNXVqtXF6 — Mike Glenn (@MikeRGlenn) June 2, 2026

Wednesday saw more bad news for the Democratic candidate after allegations of abusive behavior came to light from an ex-girlfriend reported by the New York Times. He “regularly grabbed her by the shoulders — sometimes hard enough to leave marks — and, on one occasion, yanked her out of a cab by her wrist after an argument when she wanted to stay in the car.

“During one argument, she recalled, he twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t get out, telling her to remain there until she was ‘calm.'”

At his Capitol Hill apartment, Platner explained what he would do if someone were to break-in.

She alleged, “He said this a lot: If anybody ever broke in here, I would rape them.

“He was like, I would rape them to show them that I’m dominant.”

This is recent information, meaning the results of the Fabrizo Lee survey do not account for these comments.

Certainly, Maine voters aren’t going to reverse course now.

For a candidate who cannot stay out of the news cycle for all the wrong reasons, November seems like a lifetime away.

According to Fabrizo Lee, when voters were asked about voting for Platner or his opponent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, they were both at 46 percent.

Who would expect those numbers to turn in his favor in the next five months?

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