Share
News
Actor Alec Baldwin, left, is pictured at the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York City on May 21, 2019. Baldwin was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, right, this week when evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial showed Baldwin's name in Epstein's "Little Black Book."
Actor Alec Baldwin, left, is pictured at the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala in New York City on May 21, 2019. Baldwin was linked to Jeffrey Epstein, right, this week when evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial showed Baldwin's name in Epstein's "Little Black Book." (Evan Agostini - Invision / AP ; New York State Sex Offender Registry / AP)

Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account Days After Name Shows Up in Epstein's 'Little Black Book' in Maxwell Trial

 By Michael Austin  December 7, 2021 at 4:15pm
Share

As of Sunday, actor Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, deleted their verified Twitter accounts. Many have since connected the action to the tragic shooting that took place on the set of “Rust” — a low-budget film that Baldwin was acting in and producing — on Oct. 21.

While filming the movie, the gun Baldwin was holding discharged a live round, hitting both the director, Joel Souza, and the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Souza merely suffered an injury after being hit in the shoulder, but Hutchins died after suffering a shot to the chest.

Baldwin then filmed an interview with ABC regarding the incident on Thursday, and three days later, both he and his wife deleted their Twitter accounts. The connection to the “Rust” incident and subsequent ABC interview seems logical for many people.

However, the Rust shooting is far from the only controversy Baldwin has found himself in the middle of this past week.

On Friday, a piece of evidence submitted in the United States v. Ghislaine Maxwell directly connected Baldwin to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of various sex crimes, including many involving underage girls.

Trending:
Watch: Actor Drops Devastating Truth Bomb on Alec Baldwin, Shows Why 'Rust' Gun Couldn't Have Fired Itself

Maxwell is currently on trial, facing charges related to her alleged complicity in Epstein’s crimes.

The piece of evidence in question — Government Exhibit 52 — was an annotated copy of Epstein’s “little black book,” a directory containing a long list of names, numbers and addresses for Epstein’s many friends, associates and acquaintances.

A long list of prominent celebrities was included in the book, among them was Alec Baldwin.

This was all revealed on Friday, a mere two days before Baldwin and his wife deleted their accounts.

Do you believe Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty?

In addition to Baldwin, contact information for various other celebrity figures can be found within the “little black book,” including Ralph Fiennes, David Blaine, Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Jimmy Buffett, Chris Evans, Dustin Hoffman, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Chris Tucker.

A copy of the directory with various entries redacted in order to protect the identities of potential underage victims of Epstein can be viewed below.

United States v. Ghislaine … by The Western Journal

Many affluent businessmen are among the listed names as well.

Related:
Shock News: Devin Nunes, Donald Trump Fire the First Shot in Their War Against Big Tech Tyranny

These include David Koch, Mike Bloomberg, Peter Cohen, Flavio Briatore, Steve Forbes, Rubert Murdoch, Ronald Perelman (the businessman, not the actor), Peter Soros (the nephew of George Soros) and Robert Trump (the brother of Donald Trump).

In addition, the names of politicians from countries across the world can be seen in the directory, including prominent world leaders.

Those names include former President Donald Trump, former Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Prince Michael of Yugoslavia and entries for the “Duchess” and “Duke of York.”

In summary, the book showed the incredible influence and long list of personal connections Epstein had with global elites, among which was one Alec Baldwin.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account Days After Name Shows Up in Epstein's 'Little Black Book' in Maxwell Trial
Former Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill Reveals How Mutilated Osama bin Laden's Face Was After He Shot Him
Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Degrading' 58-Page List of Rules for Staff at Epstein's Mansion Revealed in Trial
Vax Mandates for Holiday Travelers? Psaki Makes Chilling Admission on Possible Domestic Travel Restrictions
New Book Topping Amazon's LGBTQ+ Category Has Leftists Fuming
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!