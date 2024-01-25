Since Michelle Obama is now being discussed as an alternative if the powers that be within the Democratic Party decide to dump Joe Biden at the Democratic nominating convention, it’s time we start telling the truth about this woman.

I have collected much research on her over the years but for now, let’s discuss her college thesis.

In her thesis, she makes the wild claim that America was founded on “crime and hatred” and that whites in America are “ineradicably racist.” Of course, history is a lot more complex than that.

Most Americans opposed slavery, which is why we had a civil war to end this evil institution. And after the Civil War, racist laws would have been abolished a lot sooner, but the party Michelle belongs to — the Democratic Party — blocked civil rights legislation for decades.

They were the party of slavery, Jim Crow and segregation. The Republican Party was specifically founded to oppose slavery and racist laws, but Michelle seems to be unaware of this.

What’s disturbing is that she constantly uses the terms “separationist” and “integrationist” in her thesis when describing the views of black people, and her thesis clearly identifies her as a separationist.

So, if you are a minority who wants to get ahead in broader society, Michelle thinks you’re a sellout. Talk about divisive.

Read her own words:

“By actually working with the Black lower class or within their communities as a result of their ideologies, a separationist may better understand the desperation of their situation and feel more hopeless about a resolution as opposed to an integrationist who is ignorant to their plight.”

This is crazy talk. Even most radical blacks today do not believe this.

Will the Democrats swap out Joe Biden for Michelle Obama? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 62% (72 Votes) No: 38% (44 Votes)

She even wrote that the path she chose by attending Princeton would likely lead her to “further integration and/or assimilation into a white cultural and social structure that will only allow me to remain on the periphery of society; never becoming a full participant.”

She is saying that if blacks integrate into broader American society, they will never be “full participants.” But that makes no sense at all, and it makes her sound stupid. Then again, she got into Princeton due to affirmative action, and I can tell you right now that she will never reveal her SAT scores.

It is hard to believe that she is actually arguing that blacks should isolate themselves from society. How does that help them get ahead? She doesn’t say.

Any normal person who reads this thesis will come to the conclusion that she’s a separationist.

Michelle borrows this thinking from Louis Farrakhan’s insane ideology, which holds that all whites are “blue-eyed devils.” But this is also the type of anti-white ideology that dominates Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s racist church that the Robinsons and the Obamas attended.

Of course, the Obamas had to hide this thinking when they became politically active because one can’t come to power in America without the support of millions of ignorant white voters.

Here is her actual thesis in four parts:

http://www.politico.com/pdf/080222_MOPrincetonThesis_1-251.pdf

http://www.politico.com/pdf/080222_MOPrincetonThesis_26-501.pdf

http://www.politico.com/pdf/080222_MOPrincetonThesis_51-751.pdf

http://www.politico.com/pdf/080222_MOPrincetonThesis_76-981.pdf

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.