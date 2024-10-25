A fire was deliberately set at a Phoenix, Arizona, mailbox Thursday, damaging ballots in the box.

The fire in the U.S. Postal Service mailbox took place at about 1:20 a.m., according to NBC.

Dieter Bradford Klofkorn, 35, admitted to police he set the mailbox on fire because he “wanted to be arrested,” police said, according to KPHO-TV.

Klofkorn said his actions “were not politically motivated” and had no connection to the Nov. 5 elections.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said 20 ballots were damaged, as was other mail.

Klofkorn faces one count of arson of property.

According to KPNX, a burning piece of paper was tossed in the mailbox to ignite its contents.

The suspect was initially taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding warrant, police said, according to the Arizona Republic.

Klofkorn had been released from prison in June after serving six months in connection with a February 2023 drug paraphernalia arrest, according to records from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said “many undamaged ballots” were recovered, according to NBC.

Voters affected by the incident will be contacted, he said.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said voters can check the status of their ballots at the county’s elections site.

“Successful delivery is usually reflected on that website within 72 hours. Voters should be aware that tomorrow, October 25, is the last day to request a replacement ballot,” Richer’s statement read.

“If a voter believes they were impacted by this incident they can learn more about how to make that request at https://Request.Maricopa.Vote,” the statement said.

Liz Davis, the Postal Inspector/Public Information Officer, Phoenix Division, noted that arson in a mailbox “does not happen often and is rare,” according to KPHO.

“I encourage everyone not to place any mail in blue collection boxes after the last pick up time, as stated on the box,” she said.

“Postal inspectors are investigating the incident and recovering the mail and contents of the box, including Election Mail and some ballots. Postal Inspectors are working with the local election commission to ensure any affected election mail is remedied and that other mail is routed to the appropriate parties,” she said.

