Police body camera footage captured at an incident in Baltimore County, Maryland, this month shows a snippet of what unexpected violence our men and women in blue face day after day.

The Official Baltimore County Police & Fire YouTube channel included audio recordings of neighbors’ 911 calls regarding an active shooter incident.

“We just had a house blow up. And the house next to it is on fire,” one caller said.

“It jarred me out of bed. Somebody banging in somebody’s front door, and then I just heard three gunshots,” said another.

When officers arrived at the chaotic scene in Woodlawn on May 8, one building was already engulfed in flames and the suspect stood outside, armed with his handgun and ready to fire.

Bodycam footage showed one officer arrive at the scene, exit his vehicle and immediately come under fire.

The officer took cover behind nearby vehicles and returned fire as other officers arrived on the scene.

Another officer’s bodycam footage recounted the incident as he located the suspect beside a red vehicle and opened fire until the man fell.

Officers dragged the shooter from the area beside the vehicle and apprehended him.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Baltimore County Police & Fire’s video reported that three of the suspect’s victims died from their wounds.

A fourth person was shot and survived.

Police said the 56-year-old suspect, Everton Brown, set his own townhome on fire before indiscriminately shooting at neighbors who came to investigate the incident, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Neighbors said Brown had harassed them for years. Brown had several peace orders taken out against him since he moved to the community and one was still active. https://t.co/6BviAs8hTg — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 22, 2021

Justin Fenton, a criminal justice reporter at The Sun, recaptured the incident on Twitter as well, attaching screenshots from police bodycam footage.

Baltimore County police release body camera footage from Woodlawn incident in which man blew up his house and indiscriminately killed neighbors https://t.co/JTMRVfih8H pic.twitter.com/U9ZaiOlw1b — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) May 21, 2021

In another tweet, Fenton added that police recovered a gun, a knife and homemade explosives at the scene.

As officers are trying to detain the shooter and get help for the victims, there’s electricity crackling at the house fire, which destroyed second home. Police say this gun & knife, and these homemade explosive devices were found pic.twitter.com/MDGYsMFNLU — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) May 21, 2021

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of what our brave law enforcement officers potentially face on the job each day.

Without the courage these officers exercised in confronting this horrifying situation, we can only speculate what might have transpired.

This was a life-or-death situation and the officers went in knowing they might not return.

Our society owes its order and safety to the existence of such heroes.

