Baltimore Schools Were Going To Cut Athletes with Low GPAs. They Changed Their Minds.

Baltimore schools delayed implementing a grade policy in August that would have prevented six schools from fielding any sports teams.

Baltimore City Public Schools’ policy would have restricted student athletes who had not achieved at least a 2.0 (“C”) GPA in summer school or the last quarter of the preceding academic year from competing in fall sports like football, reported The Baltimore Sun.

The old rule mandated that students must not have failed more than one class per quarter.

“We’re making sure we’re being fair to students who are affected by this and may not have fully understood what was at play before,” Sarah Warren, BCPS executive director of whole child services and support, told The Sun.

“There’s been situations that have come across my desk where a student may have been living with their grandmother, and their grandmother passes,” BCPS chief academic officer Sean Conley said. “This student may have been an A or B student, but then the grades just plummeted.

TRENDING: First Muslim Woman on Verge of Holding Congressional Seat After Primary Win

“We want to make sure we’re looking at the student as more of a totality than at just that one moment.”

Over 50 percent of the district’s students live in poverty, many are homeless, and many have to deal with the city’s high crime rate.

“Our kids face so much adversity outside of school,” Richard Jackson, Benjamin Franklin High School athletic director, told The Sun. “I’d hate to have to throw even more adversity when they get to school.”

BCPS did not respond immediately to a request for comment regarding whether miscommunication on the district’s part concerning the new policy prevented students from being ready to meet the 2.0 GPA standard or why BCPS student athletes could not meet that standard when their peers from neighboring districts have had to meet it for years.

The Sun speculated that the delayed implementation and revision would permit 225 more students to take part in BCPS athletics.

Student athletes will need to meet the 2.0 GPA cutoff by Nov. 9, the end of the district’s first quarter, to compete in winter sports.

Students who wish to compete in college NCAA sports need to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.3.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.