The term “political witch hunt” was used to describe recent legal accusations against two Baltimore officials: Nick Mosby, the president of the Baltimore City Council, and Marilyn Mosby, the Baltimore City’s state’s attorney.

However, much to the chagrin of the couple’s representing attorney A. Scott Bolden, the various counts against the two defendants appear to crush his “witch hunt” narrative completely.

The Mosbys’ most recent legal trouble began last week, following allegations that the duo used campaign funds to pay personal legal fees and travel expenses, according to WBAL-TV.

The subpoena issued to Maryland’s State Board of Elections requires Marilyn Mosby’s campaign treasurer to present all financial documents relevant to tax returns, including bank statements, receipts and spreadsheets, dating back to 2014.

The grand jury authorized the probe against not only Mosby but also her husband, Nick.

“As they’ve done with every other baseless charge and investigation lodged against them, they have every intent to fully cooperate with the investigation, to fight for the truth to come out, while continuing to fight for the citizens of a city that they both love, and are blessed to serve,” Bolden said.

However, the charges against the Mosbys just keep adding up.

An additional federal grand jury subpoena issued to two churches will investigate whether Nick Mosby made financial contributions to either institution, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Both Nick and Marilyn Mosby were reportedly issued a lien by the IRS following three years of unpaid taxes on their property, however, it is unknown if the lien was paid.

Marilyn Mosby was also accused of failing to submit at least 15 sponsored trips to the Board of Estimates for approval earlier this year — yet another allegation that landed her in hot water.

In light of the most recent accusations, Jovani Patterson, who challenged Nick Mosby for the Baltimore City Council president seat last November, is calling for the Mosbys’ resignation.

“Crime is through the roof, school systems failing, our tax structure is doubled than what it should be, we’re rejecting jobs, our economy is suffering and we have our politicians flying around, vacationing taking advantage of the city, taking advantage of the citizens,” Patterson said, according to WBAL.

“That’s you. That’s me.”

Marilyn Mosby first entered the spotlight during the 2015 Baltimore riots following the death of Freddie Gray when she faced criticism for her ‘excessive’ charges against six Baltimore Police Department officers involved in the case.

‘You don’t respond to [police abuse] by scapegoating individual policemen and overcharging them to make the crowd go away. That’s not justice,” famed attorney Alan Dershowitz said in an interview with Fox News at the time.

Overcharging often leads to charges that will not stick, as was the case with the charges filed against the six officers involved.

Federal officials later declined prosecution against the officers in question, citing the “insufficient evidence” to charge police.

But the negative publicity which surrounded Mosby in 2015 apparently wasn’t enough, and the recent charges against Mosby and her husband are only adding fuel to the fire.

Rectifying the wrongs committed by officials like the Mosbys is essential to promoting a trustworthy government that focuses more on the interest of its constituents than on personal political interests.

The incompetence that haunted Mosby during the 2015 Baltimore riots — as well as her willingness to overcharge officers and allow rioters to go free — already speaks volumes about her integrity.

What do these recent allegations say about her integrity as well?

