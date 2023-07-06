'Bank Records Don't Lie': GOP Reps Have Uncovered 'More Disturbing Findings' in Hunter Biden Case

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer teased in a Wednesday interview that more information will soon be coming out concerning the committee’s investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s alleged influence peddling.

“We’re up to six banks now, and we’re gonna have an announcement hopefully next week of more findings, more disturbing findings,” Comer told Fox News host Jason Chaffetz, who formerly served as chairman of the Oversight Committee.

“Bank records don’t lie. People make a big issue out of taxes. People cheat on their taxes all the time, but it’s hard to cheat on bank records,” Comer added.

The Kentucky Republican said his committee is also seeking documents from the Treasury Department regarding bank violations that may shed further light on bribery allegations centered on Joe Biden.

Last month, the FBI permitted members of the Oversight Committee to review an FD-1023 form dated concerning a claim that Biden engaged in criminal misconduct while serving as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

The document was generated based on an interview with a “highly credible” source, who alleged that Joe and Hunter Biden received $5 million each from Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of a bribery scheme.

Comer explained that the investigation is entering the deposition phase, starting with former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer.

“We have a list of who’s who that were involved in the Biden organization that we plan on deposing throughout the summer,” Comer announced.

🚨Oversight Chair James Comer teases new announcement on Joe Biden Criminal Bribery Scandal: “Bank Records DON’T LIE” pic.twitter.com/1GRPMYGhlp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2023

Comer also discussed the investigation in a Fox News interview on Tuesday, saying Hunter Biden was clearly the one designated to take the rap if something went wrong.

“What [is] becoming more evident every day: Joe Biden did use Hunter to be the fall guy in case anything happened,” Comer said.

“And he’s always told his son, according to everyone that we’ve interviewed who had anything to do with the Biden family influence peddling, that ‘Don’t worry, son, you’re a Biden and I’ll keep you out of trouble.’ And thus far, he’s been able to do that,” he added.

Hunter Biden entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors last month on tax evasion and illegal gun possession charges.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss recommended probation for failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

The maximum punishment for the misdemeanor tax evasion charges is a $25,000 fine and one year in prison, according to Roll Call.

The court filing also said Hunter Biden entered a pretrial diversion agreement to resolve a charge of possession of a gun by a drug user or drug addict.

The New York Times reported that under the deal, the president’s son must be drug-free for two years and agree to never own a gun again.

Comer commented on Tuesday, “Joe Biden is the real bad guy here. I mean, Hunter Biden’s terrible, but his dad is the reason that he’s the way he is.”

The lawmaker accused the president of “[laundering] money through shell companies identified with Hunter Biden.”

“Just because you’re a crack cocaine addict doesn’t give you the right to take $25 million from foreign nationals and not pay a penny in taxes on it,” Comer said. “This money didn’t just fall into Hunter Biden’s lap. It’s because of Joe Biden.”

