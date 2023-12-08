A sitting Republican senator with years of experience investigating the family of President Joe Biden said Thursday that a number of banks reported suspicious financial activity at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Banks filed Suspicious Activity Reports, known as SARS in the industry, at least six times, flagging “about $12 million in transactions over several years,” Sen. Ron Johnson said on “Just the News, No Noise.”

Later in the interview, Johnson said that the $12 million figure was an estimate, and might include some double counting.

The reports were connected with Hunter Biden’s overseas affairs, and “raised concerns about possible criminal activity involving money laundering or human trafficking,” according to Just the News‘ report on Johnson’s interview.

Johnson, the senior Republican on the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in the Democrat-controlled Senate, told the show that the SARS flagged Joe Biden’s Delaware address, where he allowed his son to stay and through which at least some of that money reportedly flowed.

Johnson apparently had no direct evidence that Joe Biden was aware of any of his son’s business dealings, but claimed that it had to have been “obvious” from

“There’d be so much activity coming into his address, in this case, Hunter Biden’s businesses, that he obviously would have to be aware,” Johnson said of Joe Biden during the interview.

“So, again, I just used the word obvious; it has been so obvious for so long, that Biden Inc. is a corrupt enterprise. And that this president is corrupt, that he is compromised.”

Johnson, speaking just hours before Hunter Biden was indicted in California for tax evasion, argued that so much foreign money being paid to Biden family members can’t fail to influence the president’s decision making.

After investigating the Biden family for two years, Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley decided in 2020 that the Biden family was already “compromised from a national security perspective.”

“And [Joe Biden] fully was aware of this, that he fully benefited from it,” Johnson said. “The members of his family benefited from all these these millions dollars flowing in from countries that are adversarial to America.”

They (Biden family) did nothing for it (the money) other than they had the right name,” he explained. “And they were influence peddling. And the people paying these millions expected favors in return, some some kind of public policy coming from the former vice president and maybe even a potential president of the United States

“Now they got him,” the senator concluded. “Now he’s compromised.”

Johnson said he was concerned that SARS and similar red flags, which are designed to alert authorities to the need for further investigation, weren’t being addressed properly by the government when they related to the Biden family.

“I mean, Hunter Biden has dozens and dozens and dozens of these Treasury reports that are concerned about suspicious activities he’s undertaking in terms of money transfers,” he said.

“I mean, this is, again, it’s just to me, it just underscores and confirms the criminal nature, the corrupt nature of Biden family, Inc.”

The U.K.’s Daily Mail had previously reported on SARS that indicated payments from Hunter Biden’s companies to what it called a “suspected Eastern European prostitution ring.”

