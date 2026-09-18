When Banks Take the First Cut of Every Payment: This Card Pauses It to 0% Into June 2028

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You open the credit card statement, and the balance barely moved.

Groceries. Gas. The furnace. The payment left your account on time. But the interest got to that money first. After the bank takes its cut, almost nothing is left to bring the balance down.

You work. You pay on time. And the balance on that statement still looks like last month’s.

On $15,000 at 23%, that interest is about $3,450 a year. A second bill hiding inside the first one. None of it knocks the principal down.

What else does the interest cost you? The Saturday you check the account in the driveway and put the car back in park. The Sunday your kid asks about lunch out, and you say the fridge instead. Standing at the pump doing the math twice before you fill up.

Month after month. Same stuck balance.

Until you’re ready to change to a new card.

This card stiff-arms that interest to 0% for 21 months from the day the account opens. Open it now, and that stretch runs into June 2028.

New purchases and qualifying balance transfers both get the 0%. You move what you already owe, and for almost two years, every dollar you send can actually hit the debt.

There is a 5% fee on each transfer, $5 minimum, $750 on $15,000. That $750 is the toll to shut off about $3,450 a year on $15,000. Qualifying transfers have to post within 120 days of opening, and a transfer can take up to 21 days, so you start the move the day the account opens.

There is no yearly fee. You are here for 21 months at 0%, and that is what this card is for.

FinanceBuzz named this card Best 0% Intro APR and Balance Transfer Card for 2026. They list good to excellent credit, about 670 or higher. Approval is not guaranteed.

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