Banned Film About Anti-Islam Vigilante Is No. 1 on Amazon

On June 19, audiences saw the release of “Citizen Vigilante,” an action thriller starring actor Armie Hammer as Michael Sanders, a former United States Army officer who moved to Europe after inheriting his father’s business.

Sanders takes matters into his own hands, seeing corrupt officials and a gross miscarriage of justice unfold as migrant populations are ignored despite their heinous crimes.

The film has clearly spoken to audiences given that, as of Monday, Amazon Prime lists it as No. 1 on its list for “Top 10 movies to rent or buy.”

The relevancy of “Citizen Vigilante” is obvious to anyone following the disaster that is mass migration into Europe. Yahoo notes the inspiration of the film was an infamous case in 2016 from Hamburg, Germany, where a group of teenagers raped a 14-year-old girl but ended up going free.

German director Uwe Boll noted that his native country effectively banned the film. “The rating system refused to give us a rating, so now you can only watch it if you bring in a Blu-ray from Austria or Switzerland,” he said.

“And I think they did that on purpose. It was a deliberate censorship decision. I hired a lawyer to complain about it, but we lost in a six-two vote as I was told that the film was inciting violence against migrants.”

The film was made available for free via X over the course of 48 hours last week, and X owner Elon Musk posted the film in its entirety on the platform.

(If you watch the movie, be warned that there is an extended explicit scene in the first half.)

Needless to say, viewers still continue to watch it, and the film has become widely popular.

A trailer posted to X sums up the movie’s premise, as it shows Sanders in the home of Muslim migrants questioning how the Quran justifies the rape of young women.

“Well, if these are your values, that women in America and Europe deserve to be raped because of their dress code, why did you come here?” Sanders asks the father.

After the father explains his home country is dangerous due to war, Sanders tells him, “Do you know what I think? I don’t think it was the good ones that got out of your country.”

“I think it was the bad ones.”

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

“You know what I think? I don’t think it was the good ones that got out of your country. I think it was the bad ones” From: Citizen Vigilante pic.twitter.com/QXRVseh92X — Andrew C ™️ (@Sheckyi) June 28, 2026

Nobody should want vigilantism in Europe, but we also do not want mass rape, trafficking, murder, and a two-tiered justice system that lets the perpetrators walk free or receive lenient sentences.

Westerners do not want their home countries to be a dumping ground.

The experiment in multiculturalism has failed.

For German officials, or other European officials, they need to understand the film is not the problem. Their inaction — and complicity — is the problem.

The problem is their complete and utter failure to put the needs of Europeans first.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.