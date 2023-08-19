Share
Banner Plane Taunted Hunter Biden as It Circled Joe's $4.8M 'Summer White House'

 By Richard Moorhead  August 19, 2023 at 2:47pm
A Republican presidential candidate has a message for Hunter Biden — and he’s going to great lengths to notify the president’s son personally.

A low-flying propeller plane displayed a “Prosecute Hunter Biden” banner over the beaches of North Shore and Dewey Beach in Delaware on Friday, according to the New York Post.

The location isn’t a coincidence.

President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach “Summer White House” is located squarely in the middle of the plane’s flight route.

However, if the stunt was intended to give either Biden a real-life scare, it appeared to overlook the question of who was in the beach home.

The elder Biden, who has frequently departed the White House for getaways in the resort community, wasn’t home at the time.

Biden plans to cut short yet another vacation, this time to Nevada’s Lake Tahoe, to visit the island of Maui in Hawaii after devastating wildfires killed more than 100 people in the community, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Should Hunter Biden be prosecuted for his alleged bribery crimes?

There’s no indication that Hunter Biden was staying at his father’s house, either.

The Bidens bought the Delaware beach house in 2017 for $2.7 million, and it had increased in value to $3.4 million by March 2021, Forbes reported at that time. Zillow now estimates the value to be in the neighborhood of $4.8 million.

A super PAC supporting Republican presidential candidate and Miami, Florida, mayor Francis Suarez was behind the banner-plane stunt, according to the Post.

The pro-Suarez SOS America PAC had promised to conduct the stunt if 1,000 donors contributed to the organization, the Post reported.

Suarez — considered by some to be a long-shot candidate for the Republican presidential nomination — claimed he had met the official criteria required to qualify for the party’s first debate in a Friday tweet.

Federal prosecutors moved to dismiss a tax-fraud charge against the younger Biden earlier this month, according to Fox News.

The development came after a judge declined to accept Biden’s sweetheart plea deal for tax and gun charges.

Richard Moorhead
