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Steve Bannon speaks on stage during The Semafor 2025 World Economy Summit at Conrad Washington on April 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Steve Bannon speaks on stage during The Semafor 2025 World Economy Summit at Conrad Washington on April 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images for Semafor)

Bannon: ICE's Success at Airports 'Test Run' for 2026 Midterms

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 24, 2026 at 6:41am
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After weeks of chaos at America’s airports caused by the Democrats’ refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security and thus the Transportation Security Administration, President Donald Trump had Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the ready to help.

Massive lines seem to be improving, at least for the first few days of the plan — and, according to the man who helped manage Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, this could be a preview of how the White House deals with the midterm elections.

As the DHS shutdown entered its sixth week, Trump said on social media that “ICE is ready to go on Monday,” according to the Associated Press.

“I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!” he said on social media.

At least 13 airports were due to receive ICE agents to help out, and none too soon. Pretty quickly, scenes like this splashed across social media…

… were replaced by scenes like this.

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Obviously, there’s a long way to go, and there’s talk of a deal that would fund DHS but not provide more money for ICE enforcement, according to the Associated Press. Much of ICE has already been funded, it’s worth noting, thanks to last year’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

However, Steve Bannon thinks that there might be more to deployment of ICE to the airports than meets the eye, calling it a “test run” for the midterms on his “War Room” podcast.

“We can use what’s happening with these ICE [officers] helping out at the airports, we can use this as a test run, as a test case to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterm elections, sir?” he asked lawyer Mike Davis of the Article III Project during an episode Monday, according to The Hill.

“Yeah, I think we should have ICE agents at the polling places, because if you’re an illegal alien you can’t vote, right? It’s against the law, it’s a federal crime for you to vote in federal elections,” Davis said.

“And so, if you’re an American citizen, you should be happy that ICE is there, because you’re not going to have illegal aliens canceling out your vote.”

“Exactly,” Bannon responded. “Pick ‘em out of line starting today, and maybe the lines will get shorter.”

Cue the hand-wringing!

Actually, yes, they are saying the quiet part aloud, although not in the way you might think: The Democrats refused to fund DHS to try and get their own way on ICE. Trump deployed ICE to the airports and suddenly, they’re at the negotiating table.

Similarly, the Democrats have refused to enact the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship at the polls. In fact, they want as little oversight of the American electoral system as possible, period.

At the very least, this should bring them to the negotiating table. If not, we’ve already seen that this tactic works wonders. A great “test run,” indeed.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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