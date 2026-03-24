Bannon: ICE's Success at Airports 'Test Run' for 2026 Midterms

After weeks of chaos at America’s airports caused by the Democrats’ refusal to fund the Department of Homeland Security and thus the Transportation Security Administration, President Donald Trump had Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the ready to help.

Massive lines seem to be improving, at least for the first few days of the plan — and, according to the man who helped manage Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, this could be a preview of how the White House deals with the midterm elections.

As the DHS shutdown entered its sixth week, Trump said on social media that “ICE is ready to go on Monday,” according to the Associated Press.

“I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!” he said on social media.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 08:00 AM EST 03.22.26 pic.twitter.com/v5FKdzgMB8 — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 22, 2026

At least 13 airports were due to receive ICE agents to help out, and none too soon. Pretty quickly, scenes like this splashed across social media…

🚨HOLY CRAP!!! The Houston TSA line has now stretched to a mind-blowing 150 minute-wait-time and has snaked around the airport, down an escalator and into BAGGAGE CLAIM!!! THIS IS INSANE!!!! pic.twitter.com/MhPTc9qttS — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 20, 2026

🇺🇸 BREAKING: ABSOLUTE chaos at the airport in Orlando right now. TSA lines are stretching across terminals as delays pile up and travelers struggle to get through security. DEMOCRATS HAVE CAUSED THIS ISSUE AND PRESIDENT TRUMP IS GOING TO CLEAN IT UP WITU ICE! pic.twitter.com/AcdjTNtCrJ — And We Know©🇺🇸 (@andweknow) March 23, 2026

… were replaced by scenes like this.

🚨 NOW at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston: ICE agents stepping up BIG TIME, assisting passengers and managing the chaos as MASSIVE TSA security lines snake through the entire airport! pic.twitter.com/75INrh97Q5 — Mary (@Mary8998014880) March 23, 2026

Before ICE: Southwest Florida airport had people waiting HOURS After ICE: Completely empty lines. Zero wait. Someone please help me understand how this makes ICE Nazis and why the Left is against this? pic.twitter.com/tPWyNZ7W8X — Jack (@jackunheard) March 23, 2026

Obviously, there’s a long way to go, and there’s talk of a deal that would fund DHS but not provide more money for ICE enforcement, according to the Associated Press. Much of ICE has already been funded, it’s worth noting, thanks to last year’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

However, Steve Bannon thinks that there might be more to deployment of ICE to the airports than meets the eye, calling it a “test run” for the midterms on his “War Room” podcast.

“We can use what’s happening with these ICE [officers] helping out at the airports, we can use this as a test run, as a test case to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterm elections, sir?” he asked lawyer Mike Davis of the Article III Project during an episode Monday, according to The Hill.

“Yeah, I think we should have ICE agents at the polling places, because if you’re an illegal alien you can’t vote, right? It’s against the law, it’s a federal crime for you to vote in federal elections,” Davis said.

“And so, if you’re an American citizen, you should be happy that ICE is there, because you’re not going to have illegal aliens canceling out your vote.”

“Exactly,” Bannon responded. “Pick ‘em out of line starting today, and maybe the lines will get shorter.”

Cue the hand-wringing!

Steve Bannon: “We can use this, ICE helping at airports, as a test run, a test case, to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterms. Mike Davis: “I think we should have ICE agents at the polling places” Saying the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/KardWXYjrq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 23, 2026

Actually, yes, they are saying the quiet part aloud, although not in the way you might think: The Democrats refused to fund DHS to try and get their own way on ICE. Trump deployed ICE to the airports and suddenly, they’re at the negotiating table.

Similarly, the Democrats have refused to enact the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship at the polls. In fact, they want as little oversight of the American electoral system as possible, period.

At the very least, this should bring them to the negotiating table. If not, we’ve already seen that this tactic works wonders. A great “test run,” indeed.

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