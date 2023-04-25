Bannon on Possible 2024 Presidential Ticket: No One Would Expect This, But It Makes Perfect Sense

On Monday, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon made a suggestion for a sort of unity ticket for president and vice president that would upend both the 2024 election and Washington, D.C., itself were it ever to come to fruition.

Bannon noted on his “War Room” podcast that he is a big supporter of Kari Lake and would rather see her become former President Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024, but he floated the suggestion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a replacement if Lake was simply uninterested in the idea.

The former investor and Breitbart News chief said that he recently did a Q&A session where he brought up a very interesting ticket idea.

Bannon noted that during his Q&A he said, “Somebody asked about Robert F. Kennedy and the great speech at Hillsdale, his opening speech, and what did I think about his prospects.”

And I said, “Look, I’m a Kari Lake person, but if Kari Lake becomes governor, as she should if this court case, or if not, she runs for the Senate. If she’s not available to be Trump’s VP that Bobby Kennedy would be, I think, be an excellent choice for President Trump to consider. There was a standing ovation and this was a very hardcore MAGA war room posse crowd,” Bannon explained.

If you missed Robert F. Kennedy’s speech at Hillsdale, he actually did hit a lot of notes about freedom, warnings of totalitarianism, and spent time blasting the overweening government we have developed. They were all pretty unusual turns for a Democrat these days, to be sure.

@RobertKennedyJr: “I’ll leave you with three thoughts:

1. Any power that government takes from the people, it will never return voluntarily

2. Every power that government takes, it will ultimately be abused to the maximum extent possible

3. Nobody ever complied their way out of… pic.twitter.com/t0YuVxUuRu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 11, 2023

You can see his full speech here:

Of course, RFK, the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is not running for vice president. He has announced his run for the Democratic nomination for the 2024 campaign for the White House. And the extreme, Soros-funded left is already trying to sabotage that effort.

In his new campaign ad for the Democratic nomination, Kennedy almost sounds more like a Republican than a Democrat by hitting notes of freedom, his plan to fight corporate and government corruption, and — essentially — making America great again like it was when his father and uncle were running for office in the 1960s.

Please help me share this video announcing my run for President of the United States. #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/OLvOXZlRHC — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 20, 2023

Others have also come to support the idea of a Trump/RFK ticket.

The unity ticket pic.twitter.com/FLDmpHEl6z — ᴍʏ ᴡɪʟʟᴏᴡ ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ🇺🇲 (@MyWillowMemes) April 21, 2023

Before we close out on this interesting idea, it has to be noted that RFK is not a conservative. While many of his ideas put him in the moderate and traditional American faction of the current Democratic Party, he is still very liberal on most issues.

He is a huge supporter of climate change activism and previously endorsed Hillary Clinton. So, his attacks on the coronavirus response and Anthony Fauci aside, he is not exactly any conservative’s idea of a kindred spirit.

Regardless, as doubtful as the idea is to come true, the ticket of Trump/RFK would certainly be unique in the annals of U.S. campaigns.

