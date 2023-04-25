Parler Share
Commentary

Bannon on Possible 2024 Presidential Ticket: No One Would Expect This, But It Makes Perfect Sense

 By Warner Todd Huston  April 25, 2023 at 11:58am
Parler Share

On Monday, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon made a suggestion for a sort of unity ticket for president and vice president that would upend both the 2024 election and Washington, D.C., itself were it ever to come to fruition.

Bannon noted on his “War Room” podcast that he is a big supporter of Kari Lake and would rather see her become former President Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024, but he floated the suggestion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a replacement if Lake was simply uninterested in the idea.

The former investor and Breitbart News chief said that he recently did a Q&A session where he brought up a very interesting ticket idea.

Bannon noted that during his Q&A he said, “Somebody asked about Robert F. Kennedy and the great speech at Hillsdale, his opening speech, and what did I think about his prospects.”

And I said, “Look, I’m a Kari Lake person, but if Kari Lake becomes governor, as she should if this court case, or if not, she runs for the Senate. If she’s not available to be Trump’s VP that Bobby Kennedy would be, I think, be an excellent choice for President Trump to consider. There was a standing ovation and this was a very hardcore MAGA war room posse crowd,” Bannon explained.

Trending:
Bill O'Reilly Says There Are 3 Factors That Led to Tucker Carlson's Ouster: 'This Is Bad for Fox News'

If you missed Robert F. Kennedy’s speech at Hillsdale, he actually did hit a lot of notes about freedom, warnings of totalitarianism, and spent time blasting the overweening government we have developed. They were all pretty unusual turns for a Democrat these days, to be sure.

You can see his full speech here:

Of course, RFK, the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is not running for vice president. He has announced his run for the Democratic nomination for the 2024 campaign for the White House. And the extreme, Soros-funded left is already trying to sabotage that effort.

In his new campaign ad for the Democratic nomination, Kennedy almost sounds more like a Republican than a Democrat by hitting notes of freedom, his plan to fight corporate and government corruption, and — essentially — making America great again like it was when his father and uncle were running for office in the 1960s.

Related:
Will Trump Skip the GOP Debates? Front-Runner Torches 'MAGA Hating' Reporters in Fiery Statement

Others have also come to support the idea of a Trump/RFK ticket.

Before we close out on this interesting idea, it has to be noted that RFK is not a conservative. While many of his ideas put him in the moderate and traditional American faction of the current Democratic Party, he is still very liberal on most issues.

Would you vote for a Trump/Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ticket?

He is a huge supporter of climate change activism and previously endorsed Hillary Clinton. So, his attacks on the coronavirus response and Anthony Fauci aside, he is not exactly any conservative’s idea of a kindred spirit.

Regardless, as doubtful as the idea is to come true, the ticket of Trump/RFK would certainly be unique in the annals of U.S. campaigns.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Hilarious Video: Lemon's Ex-Co-Hosts Couldn't Have Given a Quicker or Happier Goodbye to Don
Bannon on Possible 2024 Presidential Ticket: No One Would Expect This, But It Makes Perfect Sense
Watch: Biden Publicly Humiliates Himself as He Calls Congresswoman Wrong Name 6 Times in a Row
'How Could We Not Impeach Biden?' GOP Rep Says Biden Family Tied to Prostitution, POTUS Impeachment Possible
Fact Check: Did Bud Light Call Critics 'Crybabies' on Billboard in Wake of Boycott?
See more...

Conversation