Bar Complaint Levelled at Letitia James: DA Accepted Cornell 7 Case Despite Earlier Disqualifying Comments

An ethics complaint asserts that New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James damaged her credibility to investigate the Cornell 7 alleged rape case when she preemptively spoke in support of the alleged victim.

“What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable. I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you,” James posted on X two days before she was named by New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul as a special prosecutor in the case.

James and Hochul are both fighting for re-election.

In filing its complaint against James, the National Legal and Policy Center wrote that “this kind of public statement exhibiting clear bias on a highly publicized case by the highest law enforcement officer of New York violates New York Rules of Professional Conduct even if Ms. James were not appointed as a Special Prosecutor in this case.”

New York AG Letitia James has been hit with a bar ethics complaint over public comments on the ‘Cornell 7’ case. Critics argue her statements expressing support for the accuser showed clear bias just days before she was appointed special prosecutor. James defends her words as necessary empathy. Does this compromise the investigation?

#LetitiaJames #Cornell7 #NYPolitics — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) October 10, 2026

“It is clear that she must recuse herself from having anything to do with this case to preserve the impartiality and integrity of any investigation and prosecution,” the complaint filed in the New York Supreme Court said.

“There can be no doubt that a reasonable lawyer would conclude that her professional judgment in acting as a Special Prosecutor will be adversely affected by her personal interest as expressed in her public posting that she believes the allegations of Jane Doe,” the complaint continued.

Legal ethicist Jack Marshall wrote in a supporting document that “the violation is flagrant, obvious, and therefore shocking.”

“I find it remarkable that the top lawyer in the state of New York could possibly be so unfamiliar with the professional ethics standards of her own state, which have the force of law,” he wrote.

Should Letitia James recuse herself from the Cornell 7 case? Yes, for impartiality No, she can remain involved Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, for impartiality 100% (17 votes) No, she can remain involved 0% (0 votes)

James’ statement “raises suspicion of a rigged, pre-determined and illicit investigation,” Marshall said.

“No reasonable lawyer, indeed, no reasonable human being, could fail to conclude that such a statement demonstrates a clear bias in favor of ‘Jane Doe,’” he wrote.

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, said that “Letitia James has exhibited a clear bias in favor of Jane Doe’s allegations and against the Chi Phi defendants,” according to the New York Post.

“In doing so, she has blatantly violated the ethical rules of professional conduct and cannot serve as a special prosecutor in this case.”

ANOTHER CORNELL SEVEN DROP 🚨 Defendant Winston Lee’s attorney, Teny Rose Geragos, is going after NY AG Letitia James AND Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In a new filing, the defense alleges the two turned the criminal investigation into a “public political stunt” ahead of the election. Geragos wants James REMOVED, grand jurors questioned about potential bias, and communications between Hochul’s and James’s offices exposed. Full breakdown coming soon via @LAmag. — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) October 9, 2026

In a debate last week, Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy chided James for her overt bias, according to the New York Post.

“She’s certainly never prosecuted a sexual assault case and she’s already screwed this one up,” Komatireddy said then.

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