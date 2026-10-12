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New York Attorney General Letitia James stands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a news conference in Manhattan, where the governor announced a review of Cornell University’s initial response to allegations from a former student about being raped at a campus fraternity in 2024 on Oct. 2, 2026, in New York City.
New York Attorney General Letitia James stands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a news conference in Manhattan, where the governor announced a review of Cornell University’s initial response to allegations from a former student about being raped at a campus fraternity in 2024 on Oct. 2, 2026, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Bar Complaint Levelled at Letitia James: DA Accepted Cornell 7 Case Despite Earlier Disqualifying Comments

 By Jack Davis  October 12, 2026 at 7:00am
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An ethics complaint asserts that New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James damaged her credibility to investigate the Cornell 7 alleged rape case when she preemptively spoke in support of the alleged victim.

“What this young woman has been forced to endure is horrific and unacceptable. I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers. To her, and to all survivors: you’re not alone. We stand with you,” James posted on X two days before she was named by New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul as a special prosecutor in the case.

James and Hochul are both fighting for re-election.

In filing its complaint against James, the National Legal and Policy Center wrote that “this kind of public statement exhibiting clear bias on a highly publicized case by the highest law enforcement officer of New York violates New York Rules of Professional Conduct even if Ms. James were not appointed as a Special Prosecutor in this case.”

“It is clear that she must recuse herself from having anything to do with this case to preserve the impartiality and integrity of any investigation and prosecution,” the complaint filed in the New York Supreme Court said.

“There can be no doubt that a reasonable lawyer would conclude that her professional judgment in acting as a Special Prosecutor will be adversely affected by her personal interest as expressed in her public posting that she believes the allegations of Jane Doe,” the complaint continued.

Legal ethicist Jack Marshall wrote in a supporting document that “the violation is flagrant, obvious, and therefore shocking.”

“I find it remarkable that the top lawyer in the state of New York could possibly be so unfamiliar with the professional ethics standards of her own state, which have the force of law,” he wrote.

Should Letitia James recuse herself from the Cornell 7 case?

James’ statement “raises suspicion of a rigged, pre-determined and illicit investigation,” Marshall said.

“No reasonable lawyer, indeed, no reasonable human being, could fail to conclude that such a statement demonstrates a clear bias in favor of ‘Jane Doe,’” he wrote.

Related:
'Cornell 7' Figure Fights Back Against 'Improper' Appointment of Letitia James with Court Move

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, said that “Letitia James has exhibited a clear bias in favor of Jane Doe’s allegations and against the Chi Phi defendants,” according to the New York Post.

“In doing so, she has blatantly violated the ethical rules of professional conduct and cannot serve as a special prosecutor in this case.”

In a debate last week, Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy chided James for her overt bias, according to the New York Post.

“She’s certainly never prosecuted a sexual assault case and she’s already screwed this one up,” Komatireddy said then.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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