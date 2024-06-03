Bar Doubles Down After Getting Backlash for Declaring June 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'

An Idaho bar that is pushing back against the celebration of June as “pride month” is ruffling feathers coast to coast, but has no plans to change its plan to celebrate June as “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month.”

“Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!” ” the Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, posted on its Facebook page.

“Each Monday will be Hetero Male Monday and any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male will receive a free draft beer. Each Wednesday is Heterosexual couples day and each heterosexual couple will receive 15% off their bill. More events to be announced in the coming weeks,” the initial May 29 post read.

Oh, was it ever noticed, but many people commenting on the bar’s Facebook page could not restrain their language.

“It seems as though people who are against Heterosexual Awesomeness Month have a hard time commenting without using horrific words, expletives, using the name of the Lord in vain, etc. Make an intelligent comment and stay. Cuss and you are banned. Thanks. We’ve banned about 25 already,” a follow-up post said.

“We’d like to thank all the out of state folks for visiting our FB page for our local bar here in Eagle, Idaho! God Bless and have a great day!” the bar later posted.

Later, the bar even offered small jobs for the event: “Attention: We are seeking a perfect judge for Mondays in June to determine if men’s chosen clothing is officially heterosexual. The pay is $15/hr plus free beer. If you think you have what it takes to determine straight threads.”

The bar noted the next day that the announcement drew the scorn of the Idaho Statesman in Boise, which, it said in a Facebook post wrote “a hit piece on me and Old State Saloon and doesn’t even have the courage to call me for a quote.”

The post added that it was “too bad so much of it is just so immoral. Viewer discretion advised. And for the record, I love all types of people, including the LGBTQ+ crowd. I sincerely wish they all knew Jesus as their savior. Now, let’s commence Heterosexual Awesomeness Month!”

In an Op-Ed in the Statesman, Michael Deeds called the gimmick “thinly veiled hate” and wrote that “Old State Saloon is promoting intolerance.”

“It’s putting the ‘trans’ in transparent bigotry. This marketing gimmick is an insecure reaction to LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the annual celebration for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pride in June,” he wrote.

As antagonism mounted, one more post was needed to try to set the record straight.

“We hear lots of people are upset about Heterosexual Awesomeness Month! Please know: 1) We love our LGBTQ+ patrons! 2) We will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol. 3) ALL are welcome to come celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!” the bar posted on Facebook, noting the specials it will have for heterosexual customers and that “Hetero Awesomeness T-shirts” are “coming soon!”

Old State Saloon owner Mark Fitzpatrick said he has received “so many truly evil comments from the extreme LGBTQ+ crowd. Some of the comments are truly horrific. But, there’s also been so much support!” according to Fox News.

