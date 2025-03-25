A bar in Indianapolis, Indiana, is facing criticism after allegedly kicking out a patron who was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Elise Hensley, a resident of Indianapolis, was allegedly asked to leave Chatterbox Jazz Club on March 14 for her support of President Donald Trump, according to the Indianapolis Star.

A viral video of the incident showed a bartender telling Hensley she was being removed “because you’re a Trump supporter.”

“I know, but don’t you guys want our money?” Hensley asked.

“No. Actually we don’t,” the bartender answered. “Get out of my bar right now.”

“You’re not welcome,” another employee chimed in.

“I’m not f***ing around. Get out of my bar,” the first bartender repeated.

“Are you serious?” Hensley asked. “I’m dead serious,” the first bartender answered.

“Because I’m wearing a Trump hat?” Hensley pressed. “Yes,” the antagonistic bartender replied.

After the other employee threatened to call the police, Hensley said they were discriminating against her, prompting them to laugh at her.

“Boo f***ing hoo. Get out of my bar,” the first employee reiterated.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language, which may offend some readers.

The bar that kicked out a customer for wearing a MAGA hat has issued a response. (See comments) pic.twitter.com/BzKaA7Zs8S — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) March 22, 2025



Chatterbox Jazz Club later posted a statement on Instagram claiming that “a group of individuals” visited the establishment and “intentionally misgendered and harassed a Chatterbox employee.”

The bar insisted the group “continued verbally assaulting our patrons and staff, threatened our establishment, and returned to record a video.”

“The Chatterbox is home to a diverse group of staff and patrons. We do not tolerate dehumanizing or disrespectful language or symbolism in our establishment,” the statement continued.

“We have a right, by law, to refuse service to anyone who disrupts our business.”

X user Tara Bull, who posted the viral video on X, observed, “The people who demand tolerance aren’t very tolerant.”

She happens to be correct.

This evidently left-wing establishment prides itself on being so inclusive that it welcomes the tiny percentage of people who claim they are members of the opposite sex, but are not inclusive enough to welcome supporters of the candidate who just won the popular vote.

The restaurant’s local context makes their apparent conduct even more puzzling.

While Indianapolis is of course more blue than the rest of the state, Trump won Indiana with almost 59 percent of the vote last November, according to the Associated Press.

Another X user meanwhile claimed that the Chatterbox was indeed practicing “discriminatory refusal,” meaning their actions could have been illegal.

“As a business owner, you don’t have the legal right to refuse service based on religion, skin color, sex, physical conditions not within the customer’s control or nationality. If you do so, you are guilty of unlawful discrimination. Discriminatory behavior could make you and your business vulnerable to a lawsuit,” Next Insurance explained regarding discriminatory refusal.

“Simply supporting the current POTUS doesn’t fall under threatening or disruptive behavior IMO,” the X user noted.

To the people clamoring on that they had a right not to serve that person because of a hat that had absolutely no inflammatory words on it, this could be a little murky. Could be “discriminatory refusal” – and the fact that they grabbed a bat to threaten violence and had it on… pic.twitter.com/0WyxiwJAnD — Jason (@Steelrfan77) March 22, 2025



It’s not entirely clear what happened here.

We only see a video that lasted a bit over 30 seconds, and it’s far from certain that Hensley and her group “intentionally misgendered” an employee, “verbally assaulted” staff and other patrons, and “threatened” the business.

In any case, what is clear is that the tolerant left has once more proven themselves completely intolerant.

