Bar Owner Has Devastating News for Bud Light: 'We Pretty Much Can't Even Give It Away'

Anecdotal evidence about the success of the great Bud Light beer boycott continues to pour in.

In Houston, a restaurant owner added to the narrative when he confirmed in a television interview his Bud Light sales went flat after the brand used transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesman.

Raul Jacobo, the owner of Cobo’s Eado, told KRIV-TV, Fox 26 Houston, about the drop in customer demand for the now-controversial beer brand: “We pretty much can’t even give it away.”







The culture being what it is, and being with Jacobo being a businessman, after all, he was careful not to offend anyone in his interview.

“Personally, you know, it doesn’t matter to me what your beliefs are,” Jacobo said.

But he also spoke the truth of what he’s experienced running his restaurant.

“Business-wise, it’s affected us a lot,” Jacobo said. Since the controversy began, his inventory of Bud Light has not gone down. He has about 14 cases that have not moved since April.

“With the volume that we get here, people don’t necessarily want to speak openly about it,” he said. “But we all know what it is because we never had that issue before.”

Are you boycotting Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (32 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mulvaney is famous on Tik Tok as a transgender activist. He’s cashed in on his internet notoriety by partnering with woke corporations, though it should have been obvious Mulvaney was a poor fit to promote a blue-collar brand like Bud Light.

AB InBev, the Belgian company that owns Anheuser-Busch, placed two marketing executives on leave as the Mulvaney debacle escalated, but has issued no apology for the divisive stunt.

Stories like Jacobo’s are devastating for Bud Light because they are not happening in isolation. Many other locations have reported the same kind of decrease for sales of the Bud Light.

The story of Cobo’s Eado Bud Light rejection is repeated in places like the Old Corral Bar and the Robber’s Roost, in Cornville, Arizona.

Grills Seafood Deck and Tiki Bar, with three restaurant locations in Florida, pulled Bud Light from menus.

Bars in Montana reported offended patrons are declining Bud Light sales as well.

In a different scenario that only reinforces the trajectory, one bar that made a point of siding with Bud Light’s activism has suffered. Fairfax Bar and Grill in Bloomington, Indiana, scolded customers for rejecting transgender politics.

Despite sympathetic national coverage from the establishment media, now that same bar has been reduced to begging for new patrons. It removed their inflammatory social media posts, but the damage is done.

It’s not only bars and restaurants. Big box retailers like Costco are reportedly holding desperate clearance sales on Bud Light. Anheuser-Busch is giving away free cases of the stuff to their beleaguered distributors.

Bud Light, once America’s No. 1 beer, has taken a massive hit. The evidence is not only anecdotal at this point. Barron’s reported on Monday, citing the trade publication Beer Business Daily, that as of April 22, Bud Light sales outside of restaurants and bars were down 26.1 percent from the previous year. Competing brands like Coors Light and Miller Lite have seen their sales surge.

Taken together, these testimonies show the growth and continuation of a nationwide trend: Bud Light is significantly down in sales after conservatives called for a boycott. It may be the most successful conservative boycott ever mounted so far. Its impact is encouraging.

The boycott was needed because of globalist overreach. No one asked a woke corporation to start pushing radical gender ideology into the daily lives of Americans. AB InBev earned this boycott by showing contempt for the value of their customers.

Hopefully, Bud Light will become a cautionary tale against more misplaced social engineering.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.