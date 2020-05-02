Barack Enjoys Relaxing Golf Outing After Michelle Lectures the Little People on Staying Inside

Rules are apparently for the plebes.

Yes, we’re all supposed to stay inside now, thanks to the threat of coronavirus. Michelle Obama informed us of just that in two public service announcements released last week.

I’ve always had a certain disdain for PSAs, particularly those with a celebrity involved, because of the implied insult that we’re too stupid to do something unless we’re told to do so by a public figure.

Who, pray tell, was going to do drugs until Michael Jordan told them not to?

Well, it turns out someone Michelle Obama could have directly influenced wasn’t quite following her instructions. That would be her husband, who was off playing golf at a country club outside of Washington, D.C., last weekend.

TRENDING: New Mexico Governor Closes All Roads to City of 22,000, Forces Strict Lockdown

From Politico Playbook: “Good Sunday morning. SPOTTED: Former President Barack Obama playing golf at Robert Trent Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., Saturday afternoon.”

It’s a bit difficult to see him, but it’s like a Bigfoot sighting:

Another example of Democrat leadership hypocrisy: DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO Obama violating stay at home orders on a golf course in Virginia that is closed to the public due to #coronavirus, while at the same time Michelle Obama criticizing citizens for doing the very same thing pic.twitter.com/srPCVabUJU — G. Kapsaski (@kapsaski) April 30, 2020

Do you think the Obamas are hypocrites? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4148 Votes) 0% (14 Votes)

Wonderful. Meanwhile, the April 25 golf outing came after his wife told people to stay at home via the PSAs which, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, were aimed at the African-American community.

“Our communities are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus,” the former first lady said in one of them, posted to YouTube by the newspaper on April 24.

“And we’ve got to do everything we can to keep each other safe.

“And that means staying home, because even if we are not showing any symptoms, we can still spread the virus to others,” she added.

“Let’s keep each other safe by just staying home. Thank you so much and God bless.”

RELATED: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

Here’s a 60-second spot she did, also posted to YouTube on April 24, one day before her husband’s golf outing.

The Obama Foundation said that the messages were passed on to nationally syndicated African-American radio hosts.

According to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, another of Michelle Obama’s PSAs was delivered via phone to residents of Washington, D.C., on Monday.

What was Barack doing during this perilous time in our nation’s existence? At PJ Media, Matt Margolis summarized it quite nicely:

“The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club is a private, member-owned golf club and is at least a 45-minute drive from the Obamas’ home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C.,” he wrote.

“Membership at the club is by invitation only, according to its website. When Obama joined the club in 2017, an anonymous source told CNN that annual membership fees and dues to the club are about $15,000 — though every former U.S. president reportedly has an honorary membership and those fees are waived.”

Oh, nice. So I guess those travel restrictions don’t quite apply to him, right?

Stay home, we’re told! Only do essential activities! And that definitely doesn’t include golf; as Michigan’s attorney general said when explaining to her constituents why golf courses were shut down, even querying her office about golf courses staying open was kind of racist.

I just can’t hear about one more black health care worker, police officer or bus driver die while getting a barrage of complaints from white folks outraged because they can’t go golfing. https://t.co/PfpYOYdDeh — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) April 8, 2020

“I just can’t hear about one more black health care worker, police officer or bus driver die while getting a barrage of complaints from white folks outraged because they can’t go golfing,” she tweeted.

Anyone ask Dana Nessel about Obama yet?

That’s the problem here: All of these orders are for the rabblement. If you’re lucky enough to be a former president, you don’t have to stay at home or listen to any of your wife’s nonsense.

And that’s what it is: nonsense.

I’m not saying you shouldn’t stay at home, I’m just saying Michelle Obama is someone who doesn’t really believe you should — at least when it comes to the blessed few who don’t have to worry about this because their power assures their compliance is anything but mandatory.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.