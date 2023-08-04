Share
Barack and Michelle Obama Release Separate New Statements on the Death of Their Chef

 By Johnathan Jones  August 4, 2023 at 12:29pm
Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have each shared messages remembering their personal chef, who died last month outside of their Martha’s Vineyard house.

Tafari Campbell, 45, served as a White House chef for the couple during Obama’s tenure in the White House.

After the country’s 44th president left office, Campbell followed them and often worked inside their home.

On July 23, Campbell went missing while paddleboarding near the couple’s massive estate.

His body was found the following day by a search party led by the Massachusetts State Police. Campbell was reportedly found about 100 feet from the shore.

Search crews used sonar technology during the search, police said in a news release.

In a message on Instagram Thursday afternoon, Barack Obama posted a picture of Campbell and recalled him as an example of “character.”

“Tafari Campbell showed us what true character looks like,” the former president wrote.

Obama added, “He believed that actions speak louder than words. And he used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy. I’ll miss him every day.”

 

At the same time, Michelle Obama also shared a tribute to the late chef on the social media platform.

“I will miss my friend, Tafari…the emptiness is hard,” the former first lady wrote alongside an image of herself, her husband and Campbell.

Michelle Obama conceded, “But I promise to stay strong, keep living, and honor your legacy in every way possible. Rest in peace, my brother.”

The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement on the discovery of Campbell’s body that the Obamas were not home when he disappeared and died.

“Mr. Campbell was employed by former President Obama and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident,” the agency said.

The MSP quickly ruled Campbell’s death as an accident, but has been criticized for not cooperating with basic requests for information on the investigation.

The Obamas initially released a statement on Campbell’s death in which they said they viewed him as “family.”

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the Obamas said in a joint statement obtained by WCVB-TV in Boston.

The statement concluded, “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

Conversation