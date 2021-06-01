Barack Obama: Joe Biden Is 'Finishing the Job' Using People from 'My Administration'

Former President Barack Obama showed his support for the administration of his former vice president while speaking with The New York Times on Tuesday.

The Democratic leader confirmed on “The Ezra Klein Show” what many Americans were already well aware of — that Joe Biden and his team are attempting to be a third term of Obama.

“I think that what we’re seeing now, is Joe and the administration are essentially finishing the job. And I think it’ll be an interesting test,” the former president said.

He added that a significant portion of Biden’s staff came from his old team.

“Ninety percent of the folks who were there in my administration, they are continuing and building on the policies we talked about, whether it’s the Affordable Care Act, or our climate change agenda, and the Paris [climate accord], and figuring out how do we improve the ladders to mobility through things like community colleges,” Obama told Klein.

Biden, he said, is "finishing the job."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack all served high-profile positions under Obama (Vilsacks has the same role).

Meanwhile, Susan Rice, who was U.N. ambassador and national security advisor under Obama, is playing a major role as director of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council.

The premise of the interview with Obama was “How America went from ‘Yes We Can’ to ‘MAGA,'” which makes the concept of Biden being Obama 2.0 rather interesting.

When the rise of right-wing populism is typically analyzed, people will usually draw one of two conclusions: Former President Donald Trump was a uniquely divisive figure who appealed to the worst elements of society, or he was a bold outsider who took on the establishment Republicans as a fighter.

But many leave out the fact that in order for a figure like Trump to emerge, it would have required his predecessor to have been divisive as well.

Obama touts that the current White House is “finishing” what he started, but this should concern people who care about civility and unity in this country.

The reason Trump won in 2016 in the first place had to do with the fact that he tapped into Americans who felt left behind by eight years of Obama’s policies.

For example, Obama mentioned climate policies in the interview, which is a great example of why he and Biden are out of touch with Heartland America.

Instead of finding environmental solutions that would still allow people to keep their jobs in the oil and gas industry for the time being, Democrats have made it clear they are no friend of the blue-collar American working in energy.

If Biden continues to go down the same path, as he did by canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline and ending federal oil and gas leases, he will only be repeating the same out-of-touch strategy Obama had.

While Obama may be proud that his people are continuing his legacy, this is a red flag to Americans who do not want to live in the past.

