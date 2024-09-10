Barack Obama's Half-Brother Says That Kamala Harris Is 'Like a Joke' and That Trump Will 'Win by a Landslide'

The half-brother of former President Barack Obama is openly revolted at the thought of Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House and is doubling down on his support for former President Donald Trump.

“I just say, ‘President Trump, you’re going to win in November 2024,'” said Malik Obama, who has the same father as the former president, according to Fox News.

“‘You’re going to win. And, I think, you’re going to win by a landslide because all the hype that’s going on with Kamala, and she can’t even interview,'” he said. “All she does is laugh and move.”

Malik Obama, who has been a Trump supporter since 2016, lambasted Democrats for the machinations that put Harris on the ballot.

“Then you had Joe Biden, old man. He can’t even find the door even if you showed him, and he holds on until the last minute, and he is the nominee. And all of a sudden, they drop off, and they put Kamala Harris,” he said.

“She’s like a joke. I see the way she behaves and everything, and I don’t think that she’s the right person. Maybe they should have decided to put Michelle Obama instead,” he said.

Malik Obama said Harris and his half-brother are “cut from the same cloth” and “wishy-washy” on immigration and abortion.

“Going around, fooling around with biology and things like that,” Obama said, “I think that is evil. But they stand for that. And I think that is abominable, you know, that they would go ahead and support such things. She’s talking about freedom of, what is it? What she’s talking about reproductive freedom and reproductive freedom is abortion.”

Is Malik Obama right? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1521 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

“You know, giving somebody the right to go ahead and kill a baby, I don’t agree with it. I find it really abominable that they would do such a thing,” he said.

Malik Obama noted, “Democrats will be there doing the same thing they did in 2016” in the coming campaign.

“They did it with Hillary, Hillary Clinton, and they were lying. And, you know, they’re just hypocrites. And, you know, they’re not straightforward, and OK, I was a Democrat at that time until, you know, they started lying and, about the emails and I saw through, you know, they’re, they’re trying to put Hillary Clinton through, by devious means,” he said.

“And then Trump came out and called them out. He called them out straight to their face. And I like that. And a light bulb just came on from my head. And I just said, ‘Yeah, this is it.’ So I’ve been a big Trump follower since then,” he said.

Calling Democrats “hypocrites,” he said he deplored the weaponization of the justice system against Trump.

DEMOCRATS: ADVOCATES OF ABORTION, GAY MARRIAGE, SEX CHANGE, ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, VOTER FRAUD. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 31, 2024



“They’ve been treating Mr. President Trump horribly,” he said. “I’m not seeing anything like that in my life. You know, they’re going after him for, you know, going through tooth and nail. But using the judiciary to try to lock him up and keep him off the ballot, and I’ve not seen anything like that in my life. So the way they’re treating a former president of the United States of America is despicable to me.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.