Former President Donald Trump can count on continuing support — from a member of the Obama family.

Malik Obama confirmed his support for Trump in the 2024 presidential election in an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday.

“Yes, I am,” the Kenyan-American dual citizen said in response to the question if he was “all in” supporting Trump in the contest.

The elder Obama uploaded a photo of himself wearing an “F BIDEN” hat on his Twitter account Friday.

This is far from the elder Obama’s first public foray as a Trump supporter.

Malik Obama publicly backed Trump in 2016 — explaining many of his key differences with his younger brother and the Democratic Party in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump capitalized on the African immigrant’s public endorsement during his historic 2016 presidential campaign, going so far as to invite Malik Obama to a presidential debate between himself and Hillary Clinton, according to CNN.

Malik Obama indicated that his personal relationship with his younger half-brother hadn’t improved during Barack Obama’s post-presidency.

“I don’t get along with him,” the elder Obama said of his brother, speaking to Breitbart, stating that the presidency had changed his estranged brother.

“I think he’s a big disappointment to me because he’s not the same person that he used to be when we were together.”

“It seems like once he became a big shot, it got to his head. And now he thinks that he’s God.”

The elder Obama states that he stopped supporting his brother’s political career near the end of his presidency.

I stuck with Barack Obama all through his presidency, until I realized he was all about himself. That’s when I ditched him for President Trump. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) September 5, 2022

The elder Obama has also criticized his brother’s administration for removing former Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi from power in a 2011 NATO intervention, according to Business Insider.

Malik Obama is the Kenyan-born son of Barack Obama Sr., a Kenyan economist who fathered the future president while a student at the University of Hawaii.

