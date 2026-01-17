Share
An onlooker holds a sign that reads "Shame" as members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
An onlooker holds a sign that reads "Shame" as members of law enforcement work the scene following a suspected shooting by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Barbarians at the Gate: What Leftist in Minneapolis Said As Rioters Attempted to Storm ICE Facility Proves We Need the Insurrection Act Now

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 17, 2026 at 10:23am
In Minneapolis, we have one woman who tried to ram an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official with her SUV who has been shot dead. We now have another individual who has been shot after he and two others allegedly assaulted an ICE agent.

Vehicles used by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have been destroyed and rifled through by looters. Law enforcement officials have been doxxed on livestreams.

And now, as rioters attempt to break down the fences outside the Minneapolis ICE facility, one of the political hoodlums told everyone why they shouldn’t:

“We don’t have the numbers for this yet!”

Yet.

Let that word sink in. We have roving mobs who have decided the law doesn’t apply to them and they can decide which ones they can obey and for what reason. What’s more, Minneapolis has a mayor and Minnesota has a governor who have tacitly — if not explicitly — endorsed this notion of violent noncompliance.

This is called insurrection, and it’s why we have the Insurrection Act. President Trump has threatened to invoke it, and not without reason.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” he wrote via Truth Social on Thursday.

And the video outside of Minneapolis’s Whipple Federal Building, which is an ICE facility, on Friday is precisely the reason why this needs to happen.

The rioters are trying to break through the gates while DHS agents observe passively. One of the rioters can be heard saying that any sort of incursion ought to be avoided because they “don’t have the numbers for this yet.”

They didn’t, but that didn’t stop another one of the thugs from saying that “they’ve destroyed lives, dude — it comes really easily from a white dude to say to keep the peace!”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

And if there’s anything that 2020 should have taught us, it’s that in left-run cities in general — and Minneapolis in particular — they will get the numbers and they won’t keep the peace.

During the riots that followed George Floyd’s death, for instance, this is what both Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz allowed to happen to the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis:

“Simply by the numbers, we were going to be overwhelmed. It’s a matter of math, not planning,” Mayor Frey said of his decision to let the precinct burn. “Our resources were beyond tapped. We had around 30 to 50 priority one calls that weren’t being responded to at any given moment, on top of what was happening. We were overwhelmed. Every available officer was out.”

So, then, what will happen to the Whipple Federal Building? These protests have been continuing for a week, as CBS News reported. Unlike the Floyd protests, where Frey and Walz had some kind of incentive to keep the precinct from burning, they’re not going to stick their necks out for federal law enforcement.

The Insurrection Act was designed to allow the president to deploy both the military and the state National Guard to quell a violent rebellion. And that’s what this is.

They don’t have the numbers to start burning down federal facilities… yet. If they don’t get those numbers, it won’t be for lack of trying.

America cannot afford another repeat of “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” designed to thwart law enforcement enforcing laws. President Trump has signaled that he’s willing to act boldly to end this bloody foolishness. Now that the barbarians are literally at the gates, it’s time.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




