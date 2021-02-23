Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Barely 1 Month After Biden Nixed Super Safe Keystone XL, Train Carrying Oil Explodes in TX

By Cameron Arcand
Published February 23, 2021 at 4:28pm
Mewe Share P Share

A train carrying petroleum collided with a 18-wheeler truck Tuesday morning, serving a lesson about the significance of oil pipelines.

The crash in Cameron, Texas, resulted in a massive explosion and fire, but thankfully nobody was injured.

Five of the roughly 13 derailed train cars were carrying gasoline, which was the reason for the fire.

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: 3 Reasons the Lawsuit Against Mike Lindell Will Blow Up in Dominion's Face

The collision was originally considered a potential hazmat situation, but the cars with hazardous materials were not impacted.

“There was some hazardous materials a little farther back, so by the grace of God we were saved on that one,” Milam County Sheriff Chris White said, according to KXAN-TV.

Do you wish the Keystone pipeline was still being built?

“There were no injuries to the crew or truck driver. Local first responders and BNSF personnel are onsite to respond to the incident,” BNSF Railways Senior Director of External Communications Courtney Wallace told Fox News.

“Out of an abundance of caution, local authorities have established a half-mile radius evacuation zone near the site. The cause is under investigation.”

Trains are a common method of transportation for oil and gas but have frequently been criticized as posing a serious risk, and this incident unfortunately solidifies those concerns.

Pipelines are considered to be a safer alternative to the rails — making the Biden administration’s recent decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit seem even more ludicrous.

RELATED: Texas Was 'Seconds' Away from Months-Long Blackouts, But Controversial Decision May Have Saved the Grid

The step by the administration was to show loyalty to climate activists who want to see a transition toward renewable energy.

If Tuesday’s incident is any constellation, it is a sign that United States needs more pipelines, not fewer.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with wind, solar and nuclear energy, there also needs to be a commitment to making the transportation of oil and gas safer.

Nonrenewable energy sources are not going away overnight, so innovations in the private sector and action from the public sector need to continue while fossil fuels are still a prominent energy source.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







Barely 1 Month After Biden Nixed Super Safe Keystone XL, Train Carrying Oil Explodes in TX
Garland Literally Says He's Never Thought About Whether Illegal Border Crossing Should Stay a Crime
Report: Trump Will Use CPAC Speech to Begin 2024 Run
CA Dem Rep Floats Absurd Wage Plan, Says 'We Don't Want' Small Businesses That Can't Pay $15 Minimum Wage
Young Not Stupid: Cuomo's Nursing Home Cover Up Was a Product of Left-Wing Idolatry
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×