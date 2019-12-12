Barely Coherent Pelosi Fails To Make Sense While Answering Impeachment Question: 'I'm Not a Lawyer'

If this is the best Democrats have, they don’t have much.

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the podium at her Thursday afternoon news conference on Capitol Hill, she was no doubt intending to defend the strength of Democratic articles of impeachment to the waiting media.

She sounded like she could barely convince herself.

In particular, Pelosi was asked why Democrats resorted to a morass of amorphous accusations against President Donald Trump – “abuse of power,” “obstruction of Congress” – instead of something specific, and proveable, like “bribery.” Her explanation amounted to, “because I said so.”

Not her exact words, of course. What she actually said was enough to make the curious wonder what was really in that water glass she kept sipping:

Check it out here:

.@nancycordes asks Nancy Pelosi why bribery is not one of the impeachment articles after Pelosi accused Pres. Trump of it Pelosi says the articles are “very powerful, they’re very strong, and they are a continuation of a pattern of misbehavior on the part of the president” pic.twitter.com/TD9o7BcPRI — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2019

“I myself am not a lawyer. Sometimes I act like one. Not as often as I act as a doctor. I practice medicine on the side without benefit of diploma, too.”

“This is a decision that was recommended by our working together with our committee chairs, our attorneys and the rest.”

Thanks for clearing that up.

Cutting away the bizarre references to Pelosi’s apparent predilection for pretending to be various professions – whatever “I act as a doctor” means – what her answer boiled down to was, “because that’s what we decided to do.” It wasn’t exactly reassuring.

After watching that performance, Pelosi’s supporters might have been less inclined to cheer than reach for a glass of some potent, clear liquid themselves.

From her critics, the reviews were scathing.

She is not a lawyer but she is making laws. Who really is running Congress. — Truth Matters (@jcantera2) December 12, 2019

…I’m not a lawyer…..just a groundless accuser using the only political tool/weapon my entire party has at its disposal to try and keep the President from being elected again. Next Question? — Orregonian (@Orregonian) December 12, 2019

And those were some of the nicer ones.

Quite a few were more than a little suspicious of that glass Pelosi kept raising.

Did she just take a big slug of Grey Goose?!? Woooooooooooow ok lol pic.twitter.com/x8HPtKR90C — Tracy Bjorklund (@Tracy_Bjorklund) December 12, 2019

No not a lawyer that’s for sure….but sure is a lush as she makes this drunken statement. — Mr. T (@Jame5_R0b1n50n) December 12, 2019

Looks like Nancy’s had a few this morning — David Buckner (@DavidBu66605147) December 12, 2019

Now, to be clear, there is no evidence at all that Speaker Pelosi was anything but sober as a judge while she boasted inanely about pretending to be a lawyer or a doctor. (It’s not like she hasn’t had speaking problems before.)

And there could be a perfectly innocent reason she was waving her arms in an apparent loss for words when trying to explain who was making decisions about charges that involve impeaching the president of the United States.

Not to worry.

“The articles are what they are,” Pelosi said. “They’re very powerful. They’re very strong.

“And they are … uh … a continuation of a pattern of misbehavior on the part of the president. People are realizing, when they see what that was, they think, the public thinks, that they should be determining who the president of the United States is, not some foreign power.

“They think that no one is above the law. We think, and so do they, that the president should be held accountable: Abuse of power, obstruction of Congress — those, that is the form it will take.

“It’s no use having the discussion here. This is a discussion we will take to the floor of the Senate.”

It’s interesting that Pelosi thinks the American people think they should elect the president. The American people did elect their president — in 2016 — and Pelosi & Co. haven’t forgiven them since.

It’s also interesting that Pelosi said the charges are “strong.” They’re so strong that they leave out all the buzzwords Democrats have been floating around the Capitol for weeks – “bribery,” “extortion,” “quid pro quo.”

They’re not strong enough to fly and Pelosi knows it. What she and the rest of the Democrats are hoping is that they can tarnish Trump enough to eke out a victory in the 2020 election.

But if this is all they have, they don’t have much. Not even a coherent speaker of the House.

