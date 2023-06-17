After Barely Dodging Censure, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Faces More Problems

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California barely had time to celebrate escaping censure from the House when a complaint against him from a think tank was filed calling for punishment that seeks his possible removal from the House.

On Wednesday, with 20 Republicans joining House Democrats, a measure to censure and fine Schiff was voted down.

The resolution was brought by Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who said Thursday she has reached an agreement with the 20 Republicans on a revised censure resolution she believes can pass the House as early as next week.

The new attempt at censure is for Schiff making “false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia,” a draft of the resolution reads, according to Fox News.

On Thursday, meanwhile, in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics, the Center for Renewing America — a conservative think tank — called for Schiff to be investigated and punished with “appropriate disciplinary and remedial action—up to and including expulsion.”

.@amrenewctr filed a complaint to @CongressEthics, requesting lawmakers investigate @RepAdamSchiff over his claims of Russian collusion w/ Donald Trump in 2016. The request comes one day after the House voted to table a proposal seeking to censure Schiff.https://t.co/XZzHuwQKBT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 15, 2023

“The Clinton campaign’s fabricated collusion narrative has had no greater champion than Schiff, whose dedication to perpetuating the Russia Hoax without regard for the truth repeatedly violated the requirement, in clause 1 of House Rule XXIII, that ‘[a] Member … of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House,’” the letter said.

The letter noted that Schiff read into the congressional record parts of the discredited Steele Dossier and also insisted he had seen substantive evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, even though no such evidence existed.

“Schiff misled the American public based on his privileged access to classified information,” the letter said.

“Schiff’s pernicious pattern of engaging in behavior that discredits the House, in further violation of Rule XXIII, has extended well beyond the Russia Hoax,” the letter said, noting Schiff’s claim he had never spoken to a whistleblower linked to the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump and his effort to discredit documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer.

Luna’s attempt to censure Schiff failed Wednesday, with some members objecting to the $16 million fine attached to the motion.

“We have removed the fine to address the concerns of those that voted no,” Edie Heipel, a representative of Luna, said, according to Axios, adding that Luna’s office has “gotten excellent feedback so far and look forward to next week.”

Axios reported that Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who cited the fine as his reason for opposing the motion, will support the revised version. The outlet said Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro of New York, who sided with Democrats this week, also will change his position and support the revised motion when it is introduced next week.

Censure Schiff Round 2 next week. 🏆 @RepThomasMassie https://t.co/G1JH6B04pE — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) June 15, 2023

Luna said she met with the Republicans who opposed her motion in order to bring them on board, according to Fox News.

“We came to terms and negotiations and the language that will censure and refer him to an ethics investigation because of the fact that he knowingly used his position as the chairman of House Intelligence to lie to the American people, to lie to his fellow colleagues. … So he will be held accountable,” she said.

“And it brings me joy to see that he thinks that, you know, even just yesterday, that he got off the hook with it because he was singing a different tune. And he was very uncomfortable when I saw him in the hallways of Congress to let him know that he would be censured next week.”

Schiff told Fox News that Luna is trying to help former President Donald Trump and that she “obviously wants to distract from the president’s legal troubles, and you‘ve got the MAGA people like Steve Bannon who are out promoting this.”

Fox News said a draft of the resolution Luna will introduce says: “On March 20, 2017, Representative Schiff perpetuated false allegations from the Steele Dossier accusing numerous Trump associates of colluding with Russia into the Congressional Record.

“As ranking minority member and Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Representative Schiff behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by publicly, falsely denying that his staff communicated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump.”

The draft resolution calls for Schiff to be censured for “misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming” of a member of the House and that the House Committee on Ethics is to investigate Schiff’s “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

