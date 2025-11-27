Barr: A Law to Help Murdered Cops and Their Families Has a Devastating Loophole That Needs Fixing

In small towns across Kentucky and across America, law enforcement officers don’t just serve — they become part of the community’s fabric.

They attend church with the people they protect, they coach Little League, and they put themselves in harm’s way for neighbors who often become friends. They are the people who show up when something goes wrong, no matter the hour or the circumstance.

But what too many forget is that danger doesn’t always end when the uniform comes off. Sometimes service paints a permanent target on an officer’s back.

That’s what happened to Chief Herbert D. Proffitt of Tompkinsville, Kentucky. After 55 years in law enforcement and a career marked by integrity and compassion, Chief Proffitt was murdered in cold blood in 2012 by a man he had arrested multiple times in the decades earlier.

His murder was a deliberate act of revenge — proof that the risk of service can follow an officer long after retirement.

To the community, he was a hero who never stopped serving; to his assailant, he was a symbol of accountability that had to be eliminated. Yet when his family sought the same federal death benefits provided to officers killed in the line of duty, they were denied. The reason: he had technically retired three years earlier.

That denial exposed a painful gap in federal law — one that the Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act of 2025 would finally fix. The bill would amend the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits program to cover retired law enforcement officers who are killed or permanently disabled as the result of a targeted attack motivated by their past service.

These are not random crimes or unrelated tragedies; they are direct retaliations against individuals for having upheld the law. The attackers are not acting out of impulse, but out of vengeance toward someone who once arrested them, prosecuted them, or stood between them and the innocent.

This legislation is about closing a loophole that no one intended but that has denied justice to families who have already given everything. It restores fairness to the system and ensures that those who dedicate their lives to public safety — and their survivors — receive the protection and recognition they deserve.

It also reinforces a basic principle: an officer’s commitment to their community doesn’t end at retirement, and neither should the protections afforded to them for that service. A badge may be set aside, but its legacy — and the risks it carries — do not fade.

Unfortunately, Chief Proffitt’s story is not an isolated one. In recent years, the country has witnessed a troubling rise in politically motivated violence, hostility toward police, and targeted attacks on law enforcement. Officers have been ambushed while sitting in their patrol cars, ICE agents and border personnel have faced escalating threats for enforcing federal law, and retired public servants have been harassed or assaulted for their prior work.

These acts aren’t just crimes against individuals — they’re attacks on the rule of law itself and on the principle that justice should be blind to fear or retaliation.

When law enforcement officers, active or retired, become targets for doing their jobs, the message reverberates far beyond a single community. It chills recruitment, undermines morale, and sends the dangerous signal that those who enforce our laws will be left to fend for themselves. That is unacceptable.

The Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act corrects this by reaffirming that America will not forget or forsake those who wear — or once wore — the badge.

Supporting this bill should transcend politics. It is a clear, common-sense commitment: if you are attacked because you upheld the law, your sacrifice will be honored and your family protected. That promise doesn’t expire with retirement papers or the closing of a career.

Chief Proffitt spent his life restoring peace in moments of chaos. The least we can do is restore justice in the wake of his sacrifice — and for every officer who continues to live under the shadow of the badge. Passing this bill sends an unmistakable message: America stands with those who stand for her laws, in uniform and beyond.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky is leading the Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act in the House.

