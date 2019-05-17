SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Barr: Obama DOJ Probe into Trump Campaign Handled at a ‘Very Senior Level,’ Not ‘Ordinary Way’

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published May 17, 2019 at 12:10pm
Modified May 17, 2019 at 1:05pm
Print

Attorney General William Barr stated that his initial look into the origins of the counterintelligence investigation directed against members of the Trump campaign was handled at a “very senior level” and not in the “ordinary way.”

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Barr in an interview that aired Friday morning about what role the Steele dossier — commissioned by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign — played in the FBI’s investigation.

“That’s one of the questions that we’re going to have to look it,” Barr said. “It’s a very unusual situation to have opposition research like that, especially one that on its face had a number of clear mistakes and a somewhat jejune analysis.”

“And to use that to conduct counterintelligence against an American political campaign is a strange — would be a strange development,” he added. “The answers I’m getting are not sufficient.”

Barr said the Department of Justice is currently trying to get to the bottom of not only the role the Steele dossier played, but more broadly how the entire investigation was launched in the first place.

TRENDING: Hershey’s Redesigns Iconic Chocolate Bar for the First Time in 125 Years

“The thing that’s interesting about this, is that this was handled at a very senior level of these departments, it wasn’t handled in the ordinary way that investigations, or counterintelligence activities are conducted,” he said.

“It was sort of an ad hoc small group and most of these people are no longer with the FBI or the CIA or the other agencies involved,” Barr added.

Though the attorney general did not name names, senior officials that would fit the category of no longer being with the FBI or the CIA would include former FBI Director James Comey, who signed the first Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant application against Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan.

Was the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign politically motivated?

Also meeting that criteria would be former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former chief of the FBI’s counterespionage section Peter Strzok, who reportedly helped initiate the counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign and Russian election interference dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

The Justice Department fired McCabe and Strzok based on findings by the DOJ’s inspector general looking into FBI conduct during the 2016 presidential race.

Barr told Hemmer the answers he has been getting, so far, as to how the investigation got underway have not been satisfactory.

“I’ve been trying to get answers to questions, and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate, and I’ve also found that some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together,” he said.

“If we’re worried about foreign influence, for the very same reason, we should be worried about whether government officials abused their power and put their thumb on the scale,” Barr continued. “I’m not saying that happened, but I’m saying that we have to look at that.”

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi: ‘We Have Never Not Said That There Was a Crisis’ at the Border

Earlier this month, Barr did not back down when questioned before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his use of the word “spying” in relation to the FBI’s activities directed against the Trump campaign.

“I think spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur. But the question is whether it was predicated, adequately predicated,” he said.

Fox News reported that Barr has assigned U.S. Attorney John Dunham “to conduct the inquiry into alleged misconduct and alleged improper government surveillance on the Trump campaign in 2016 as well as whether Democrats were the ones who improperly colluded with foreign actors.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday, “My Campaign for President was conclusively spied on. Nothing like this has ever happened in American Politics. A really bad situation. TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!”

A new Fox News survey finds that 58 percent of registered voters think it is at least “somewhat” likely the FBI broke the law when it started investigating the Trump campaign.

Twenty-four percent answered it was “extremely” likely, while 14 percent felt it “very” likely.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Nancy Pelosi: ‘We Have Never Not Said That There Was a Crisis’ at the Border
Barr: Obama DOJ Probe into Trump Campaign Handled at a ‘Very Senior Level,’ Not ‘Ordinary Way’
Chick-fil-A Takes the High Road with Response to Critics Accusing Them of Being Anti-LGBT
Trump Suggests Cop Killers Should ‘Immediately’ Face Death Penalty
‘The Worst Mayor in the U.S.’ – Trump Rips into Latest 2020 Dem Candidate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×