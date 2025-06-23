It has been speculated that Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, has now earned almost $40 million from cryptocurrency before his 20th birthday.

After taxes, Barron is left with about $25 million, according to Forbes.

This amount is said to far exceed what some of his older siblings made when they were his age.

“Barron knows so much about this,” the president noted during an interview back in September, after the Trump family announced a crypto enterprise called World Liberty Financial. “Barron’s a young guy, but he knows it — he talks about his wallet.”

This has been a trend with Barron where his influence in the public — and private — sector continues to grow.

He’s been been plugged in with some of the biggest power players in the country, especially during his father’s second term in office.

This included an inaugural luncheon where he spoke with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and then-Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio for over 30 minutes.

He currently studies business at New York University and likely benefits from the wisdom of his entire family. He’s also been ahead of the curve on issues that helped his father recapture the presidency.

Specifically, Barron encouraged his father to sit down with Joe Rogan and other influencers for podcast interviews as the election was coming down to the wire.

That’s a move Kamala Harris and her team largely refused to make, and one that allowed a large audience to hear Trump’s closing arguments about why he should be reelected.

That three-hour discussion later led Rogan to officially endorse Trump.

The commander-in-chief also said he has benefited from Barron telling him about people he had not heard of, relying on his son to be a conduit of information about younger voters to help bridge the gap between generations.

Nathan Pearce, the CEO of custom clothing franchise Pearce Bespoke — who is also Barron’s tailor — had nothing but rave reviews for the up-and-coming college student.

“He’s this super-bright kid,” Pearce told Women’s Wear Daily. “He’s well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just very fascinating to talk to.”

Pearce added, “You know what is another word I would say [about him]? Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be, and hospitable.”

Given his remarkably similar facial features to his father, a 6-foot-7 stature, business savvy, and the opportunity to be around some of the top minds in America, it should come as no surprise that there’s already speculation about his future.

The nation might even see him follow in his father’s footsteps by offering to serve his country in the form of running for office someday.

