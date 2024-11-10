How Barron Trump Masterminded Victory - Young Trump Literally Told Dad How to Win

One architect of President-elect Donald Trump’s successful strategy of attracting young men to his campaign was none other than his youngest son, Barron Trump.

A PBS report noted that in lambasting Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump won 56 percent of young male voters to her 42 percent.

That margin was likely the result of a Trump campaign strategy to target those voters, who, according to Time, absorb their political views from “edgy bro podcasts and social media.”

The campaign decided to let Alex Bruesewitz, 27, suggest some podcasts for Trump, but Trump had an in-house expert have the final say.

Trump’s campaign strategy was to target young men who mostly interacted with politics through edgy bro podcasts and social media. In July, campaign manager Susie Wiles tasked a 27-year-old with spearheading Trump’s podcast circuit: Alex Bruesewitz. (1/8)https://t.co/jEDDNutgVb — Eric Cortellessa (@EricCortellessa) November 6, 2024

“I have a list of podcasts I wanted to pitch you on,” Bruesewitz said.

“Have you talked this over with Barron?” Trump responded.

“No, sir,” Bruesewitz said.

Should Barron Trump consider running for president in the 2040s? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (1422 Votes) No: 12% (202 Votes)

“Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know,” Trump said.

Barron Trump picked podcaster Adin Ross, which, as Time noted, “went viral, racking up millions of views on the livestream.”

Barron’s dad was never shy about dropping his son’s name, according to The Cut.

“My son Barron says hello. He’s a great young guy, but he’s a big fan of yours,” Trump told Ross.

Trump also told Ross: “Barron says, ‘Dad he’s really big,’ he said. ‘He’s also a friend of mine.’”

The podcasts kept coming, to the point where Trump grabbed over 80 million views via those appearances.

As summed up by the Times, Trump “had sat for hours, at Barron’s urging, with all sorts of characters that he had almost certainly never heard of, fielding questions on whatever they were interested in, be it drugs, or fist fights or UFOs.”

Obviously, Trump’s win is due to more than podcasts. It will take years to fully understand the sweep of his success. But this was a core part of an unconventional campaign thesis to “max out the men and hold the women,” as a Trump aide told me. (8/8)https://t.co/IQtFIMcAYP — Eric Cortellessa (@EricCortellessa) November 6, 2024

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller summed up Barron Trump’s influence.

“Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do,” Miller said.

“Hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.