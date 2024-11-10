Share
News

How Barron Trump Masterminded Victory - Young Trump Literally Told Dad How to Win

 By Jack Davis  November 10, 2024 at 2:00pm
One architect of President-elect Donald Trump’s successful strategy of attracting young men to his campaign was none other than his youngest son, Barron Trump.

A PBS report noted that in lambasting Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump won 56 percent of young male voters to her 42 percent.

That margin was likely the result of a Trump campaign strategy to target those voters, who, according to Time, absorb their political views from “edgy bro podcasts and social media.”

The campaign decided to let Alex Bruesewitz, 27, suggest some podcasts for Trump, but Trump had an in-house expert have the final say.

“I have a list of podcasts I wanted to pitch you on,” Bruesewitz said.

“Have you talked this over with Barron?” Trump responded.

“No, sir,” Bruesewitz said.

“Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know,” Trump said.

Barron Trump picked podcaster Adin Ross, which, as Time noted, “went viral, racking up millions of views on the livestream.”

Barron’s dad was never shy about dropping his son’s name, according to The Cut.

“My son Barron says hello. He’s a great young guy, but he’s a big fan of yours,” Trump told Ross.

Trump also told Ross: “Barron says, ‘Dad he’s really big,’ he said. ‘He’s also a friend of mine.’”

The podcasts kept coming, to the point where Trump grabbed over 80 million views via those appearances.

As summed up by the Times, Trump “had sat for hours, at Barron’s urging, with all sorts of characters that he had almost certainly never heard of, fielding questions on whatever they were interested in, be it drugs, or fist fights or UFOs.”

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller summed up Barron Trump’s influence.

“Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do,” Miller said.

“Hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
