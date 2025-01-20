Barron Trump Praised for Classy Gesture Right After His Father Was Sworn In

It’s often said that you can tell a lot about parents based on how their children act.

If that axiom is indeed true, that reflects rather warmly on the former-and-current first family.

Viral video caught the athletic Barron Trump — the youngest son of President Donald Trump — demonstrating some maturity beyond his years at his father’s Monday inauguration.

The Daily Mail’s Charlie Spiering shared the relevant moment on X, and the comments were telling:

Barron shakes hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/FnbYrRXKju — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 20, 2025

The small, humble moment came shortly after Donald Trump was officially inaugurated as president of the United States.

In the short clip, you can see Barron Trump respectfully shaking the hands of outgoing President Joe Biden and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris.

(Barron’s handshake does come amid a widely reported rift between Biden and Harris.)

The response to the young Trump’s classy move received rave reviews.

One X user replied to Spiering, saying, “He is very impressive & clearly, raised well.”

Another stated that Melania Trump — Barron’s mother and Donald’s third wife — “taught him well.”

Yet another X user stated that Barron was a “[s]mart young man” who clearly “[k]nows his way around the room.”

Reporter Tayler Hansen also took to X to laud the former-and-current first son.

Looks like Barron Trump just went out of his way to shake both Joe’s and Kamala’s hand. Seems like a very respectful young man with all things considered. — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 20, 2025

“Looks like Barron Trump just went out of his way to shake both Joe’s and Kamala’s hand,” Hansen posted.

He added: “Seems like a very respectful young man with all things considered.”

Barron Trump, given his young age at the time, was barely a blip when it came to his father’s first presidential term.

But while it’s unclear if Barron Trump has any interest in politics, between this diplomatic viral moment and reports that he played a big role in his father winning over younger voters, the chatter about him joining politics has only grown.

(Besides, shaking hands with your opponents is something even the great Tom Brady struggled with. Barron appears to be way ahead of the curve.)

