Barron Trump Set to Enter 'Next Phase' of Life as He Celebrates 'Turning Point' Birthday: Report

First son Barron Trump turned 20 on Friday, and he reportedly is already following in his father’s footsteps, making his way in the business world.

Trump, who is a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business, transferred this year from the Manhattan campus to its location in Washington, D.C., to be close to his family, according to People.

“Barron has inherited his father’s interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur,” a social source told the news outlet. “He is smart, focused and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age.

“He wants to make his own mark.”

People noted that the college student was the “motivating force” behind the Trump family jumping into the cryptocurrency world with both feet in recent years, earning them billions of dollars, based on reporting by Forbes.

The publication said that Barron is believed to already be worth $150 million, and has an estimated 2.3 billion locked-up tokens, which could be valued at $525 million when they are able to be sold.

“He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years,” a source told People. “Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money.”

“Barron is interested in developing real estate in areas where he sees growth, especially keeping up with trends of younger buyers,” the source said. “I think the next phase of his life will include property development as well as other projects that he has researched enough to know they will be profitable.”

A political source observed that Trump’s close relationship with his mother, Melania, has greatly shaped his personality.

“Barron is a carbon copy of his father, yet he is blessed without the elder’s brashness,” the source said. “He is more like his mother with a European aloof and quiet sophistication.”

🇺🇸 Happy 20th birthday, Barron Trump! This guy is going to be a FORCE to be reckoned with You can tell President Trump and Melania raised him well! pic.twitter.com/TfrNfzUtLP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 20, 2026

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mentioned Trump’s birthday during a dinner at the White House on Thursday night.

“Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much, into a very tall, good-looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. Of course, from his parents, there is no doubt about it. So if Donald, if I may ask you, please convey my sincere happy birthday wishes to him,” she said with President Trump by her side.

Japanese PM @takaichi_sanae: “Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much, into a very tall, good looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it… please convey my sincere happy birthday wishes to him.”❤️ pic.twitter.com/T6Nha38WIu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

USA Today pointed out that Barron is at least 6-foot-7, though there are conflicting reports.

First lady Melania Trump told Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo in January that Barron is an “incredible young man.”

“This time it’s very different, because he’s 19 years old and [the] first time he was 10 years old,” she added, regarding the family’s return to the White House. “He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so very different.”

In December 2024, Melania credited Barron with helping Donald Trump get re-elected by encouraging his father to appear on podcasts that young men watch.

“Because nowadays, the younger generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore. They are all on the tablets. They’re on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers,” Melania noted.

“He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father. And it was incredible how he brought in success, because he knew exactly who his father needed to contact and to talk to,” she said.

In particular, Barron reportedly told President Trump to go on various podcasts — such as “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross’ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether, Trump’s appearances racked up over 80 million views.

He won the 18-29-year-old male voter demographic 56 to 42 percent.

Young women also moved in Trump’s direction, shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in 2024, according to a Tufts survey.

Overall, the Republican candidate garnered 46 percent of the demographic in 2024, up from 36 percent in 2020.

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