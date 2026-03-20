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Barron Trump, center, is seen with his half-sister, Ivanka Trump, left, and his mother, first lady Melania Trump, right, at the State of the Union address Feb. 24 in Washington, D.C.
Barron Trump, center, is seen with his half-sister, Ivanka Trump, left, and his mother, first lady Melania Trump, right, at the State of the Union address Feb. 24 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Barron Trump Set to Enter 'Next Phase' of Life as He Celebrates 'Turning Point' Birthday: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  March 20, 2026 at 1:04pm
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First son Barron Trump turned 20 on Friday, and he reportedly is already following in his father’s footsteps, making his way in the business world.

Trump, who is a sophomore at New York University’s Stern School of Business, transferred this year from the Manhattan campus to its location in Washington, D.C., to be close to his family, according to People.

“Barron has inherited his father’s interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur,” a social source told the news outlet. “He is smart, focused and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age.

“He wants to make his own mark.”

People noted that the college student was the “motivating force” behind the Trump family jumping into the cryptocurrency world with both feet in recent years, earning them billions of dollars, based on reporting by Forbes.

The publication said that Barron is believed to already be worth $150 million, and has an estimated 2.3 billion locked-up tokens, which could be valued at $525 million when they are able to be sold.

“He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years,” a source told People. “Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money.”

“Barron is interested in developing real estate in areas where he sees growth, especially keeping up with trends of younger buyers,” the source said. “I think the next phase of his life will include property development as well as other projects that he has researched enough to know they will be profitable.”

A political source observed that Trump’s close relationship with his mother, Melania, has greatly shaped his personality.

“Barron is a carbon copy of his father, yet he is blessed without the elder’s brashness,” the source said. “He is more like his mother with a European aloof and quiet sophistication.”

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi mentioned Trump’s birthday during a dinner at the White House on Thursday night.

“Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much, into a very tall, good-looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. Of course, from his parents, there is no doubt about it. So if Donald, if I may ask you, please convey my sincere happy birthday wishes to him,” she said with President Trump by her side.

USA Today pointed out that Barron is at least 6-foot-7, though there are conflicting reports.

First lady Melania Trump told Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo in January that Barron is an “incredible young man.”

“This time it’s very different, because he’s 19 years old and [the] first time he was 10 years old,” she added, regarding the family’s return to the White House. “He understands politics, he gives advice to his father, we talk about it, so very different.”

In December 2024, Melania credited Barron with helping Donald Trump get re-elected by encouraging his father to appear on podcasts that young men watch.

“Because nowadays, the younger generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore. They are all on the tablets. They’re on the phones and all of these podcasts and streamers,” Melania noted.

“He was very vocal, and he gave advice to his father. And it was incredible how he brought in success, because he knew exactly who his father needed to contact and to talk to,” she said.

In particular, Barron reportedly told President Trump to go on various podcasts — such as “The Joe Rogan Experience,” influencer Adin Ross’ stream on Kick, “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “PBD Podcast” with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

Altogether, Trump’s appearances racked up over 80 million views.

He won the 18-29-year-old male voter demographic 56 to 42 percent.

Young women also moved in Trump’s direction, shifting from 33 percent support in 2020 to 40 percent in 2024, according to a Tufts survey.

Overall, the Republican candidate garnered 46 percent of the demographic in 2024, up from 36 percent in 2020.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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