Barron Trump Set to Jump Into Politics at the Republican National Convention: Report

Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Donald Trump, has stayed largely out of politics — which is understandable, as he was only 10 when his father was elected president in 2016.

This time around, however, it’s different. Barron Trump turned 18 in March and will graduate from high school on May 17, and is set to take his first steps into the fray later this year at the Republican National Convention.

Barron Trump will serve as one of Florida’s at-large delegates to the convention in Milwaukee in mid-July, according to NBC News, which said in an exclusive report that it had obtained a list of the Florida delegation after it was finalize by the state’s Republican Party Wednesday.

And while he’ll be the youngest Trump to serve in the delegation, he certainly won’t be the only one.

Tiffany, Eric, and Donald Trump Jr. were also chosen to travel to Milwaukee to vote for Trump to become officially what he already is for all practical purposes — the Republican nominee in November’s presidential election.

Eric Trump, in fact, will serve as the delegation’s chairman, NBC reported.

“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power told NBC.

“Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big,” he added.

Donald Trump, 77, won Florida in both of the last two elections, beating former first lady Hillary Clinton by a little over 1 percent in 2016 and then besting Democratic nominee Joe Biden by a more significant 3.3 percent margin in 2020.

Would you like to see Barron Trump join his father on the campaign trail? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (711 Votes) No: 8% (65 Votes)

Other at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention include a number of what NBC called “the former president’s top supporters.”

“Others include Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée; Michael Boulous, Tiffany Trump’s husband; former state Attorney General Pam Bondi, a longtime Trump ally who has run pro-Trump super PACs; longtime Trump adviser Sergio Gor; former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter, a prominent Trump donor; and a series of state-level Republican politicians who took the risk of endorsing Trump over [Gov. Ron] DeSantis,” NBC reported.

The mainstream outlet made much of the former rivalry between Trump and the Florida governor, who ran against each other for the Republican presidential nomination, pointing out that the Florida GOP “largely lined up behind” Trump even their governor was still running in the Republican primary.

“In September, party leaders voted to remove a loyalty pledge requirement that would have required GOP presidential candidates to support the eventual Republican nominee to be on the state’s March 19 primary ballot,” NBC reported late Wednesday. “The proposal was supported by Trump but openly opposed by DeSantis’ campaign.”

NBC reached out to the Trump campaign for comment — as did Axios — but received no reply.

Barron Trump has been in the news lately as his father has sought a break from his Manhattan trial to attend his high school graduation next week, a request Judge Juan Merchan granted.

The trial — which NBC and other mainstream outlets continue to insist revolved around so-called “hush money payments to an adult film star” but is actually more accurately described as having to do with the falsification of business records — is expected to continue into at least late May and perhaps even into June.

Axios noted that of all of Donald Trump’s children, only Ivanka Trump — who announced her retirement from political activities in 2022 — will not serve in Florida’s delegation to the convention.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.