Barron Trump Stole the Show During Dad's 2024 Announcement - Just Watch the Video

Former President Donald Trump made his big announcement of a 2024 White House run on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Still, it was another member of the Trump family who, in some ways, stole the show — or towered over it.

In a rare public appearance, Barron Trump, the former president’s 16-year-old son, was spotted at his dad’s event Tuesday evening.

The teenager sparked a wave of comments on social media by reminding everybody how insanely tall he is.

Multiple videos of the Mar-a-Lago event showed Barron casually walking through the room, a solid head taller than anyone else. To say he’s growing like a weed doesn’t even do it justice.

“Barron Trump is an absolute unit,” Caleb Hull tweeted.

Barron Trump is an absolute unit pic.twitter.com/5zq0eqQFe4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 16, 2022

Others said he is looking more and more like the former president.

Barron looks just like his dad now — Maigen Sullivan (@maigensu) November 16, 2022

Looks just like his daddy. — 🇺🇸 Art in Cowtown 🇺🇸 (@artfromtex) November 16, 2022

Last year, Barron reportedly stood an astonishing 6 feet 7, which eclipses not only his dad but also his older brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

However, it should be noted that his official height isn’t publicly made available, and he could be even taller now.

Did y’all see Barron Trump tonight? A Strong, 6’7” and a solid lookin young man. 🇺🇸TRUMP2040🇺🇸? — Larry Andress #justheretolaughpatriot (@LarryAndress2) November 16, 2022

“How tall is Barron now? He’s got to be around 6’8″. I thought he was some giant secret service dude at first!” one Twitter user wrote.

How tall is Barron now? He’s got to be around 6’8″. I thought he was some giant secret service dude at first! 😂 pic.twitter.com/wUxv3itpH8 — Savage Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) November 16, 2022

The teenager went viral earlier this year for the same reason as he was photographed standing next to a particularly short woman who made him look like the tallest young man on the planet.

Though the photo received tens of thousands of likes earlier this year, it was taken at a Mother’s Day event in 2021, according to Snopes.

It’s unclear if there’s an extraordinarily tall person in Barron Trump’s bloodline, but he comes from generally tall stock. His mother, former first lady Melania Trump, is above average height for a female, standing 5 feet 11. His father, the former president, reportedly is 6 feet 3.

As a fellow tall person at 6 feet 5, my advice to Barron Trump would be to learn to ignore the constant “Do you play basketball?” questions and be prepared to grab stuff from the top shelf for shorter people for the rest of his life.

