Barron Trump's Life Threatened, Former Social Studies Teacher Arrested

Well, here’s a surprise:

After years of the establishment media dismissing talk of violence against Donald Trump and his family as mere idle threats behind a microphone or a keyboard, police arrested a woman for behavior a prosecutor said was “not idle threats from behind a keyboard.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, a former social studies teacher accused of threatening to kill Trump and his son, Barron, had traveled from Illinois to Florida and stalked the former president’s teenage son at his school months before the teacher’s arrest.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a 41-year-old resident of Plainfield, Illinois, who is facing federal charges of transmitting threats to kill another person, had allegedly been questioned by law enforcement outside Barron’s school, according to records from the court and police.

Prosecutors told a federal court in Chicago that Fiorenza “had an encounter with a sheriff” in March outside the elite Oxbridge Academy Barron attends in Palm Beach County.

The encounter, Northern District of Illinois prosecutor Adam Rosenbloom said, demonstrated “these are not idle threats from a behind a keyboard.”

The threats alone, idle or not, were disturbing enough.

A May 21 email to the headmaster at Oxbridge Academy, for example, threatened that “I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get.”

Several days later came another, similar electronic threat: “I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!” the email declared.

The Secret Service interviewed her on June 14. According to CBS News, agents said she admitted to sending the messages.

PICTURED: Tracy Fiorenza, 41, arrested by secret service after threatening to shoot Donald Trump and son Barron in the face https://t.co/d9pzFsbxIy pic.twitter.com/OfO0TBnwBl — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 22, 2023

Furthermore, the U.K. Daily Mail reported that Fiorenza’s social media accounts were filled with anti-Trump memes, including one showing the former president in an orange jumpsuit and in handcuffs.

“I have a dream…” the meme was captioned.

Yes, well, she’s hardly the only one who entertained certain dreams about Donald Trump and/or his family:

Madonna threatened to BLOW UP THE WHITE HOUSE!!! I don’t see the FBI raiding her house and killing her. Ooooooh…..she’s a Democrat!pic.twitter.com/E6snQHtsfX — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) August 10, 2023

Kathy Griffin posted photos posing with Trump’s head, the FBI didn’t swat her. pic.twitter.com/w5XM2V4GT1 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans_WV) August 10, 2023

Johnny Depp wonders when the last time an actor assassinated a POTUS… [Trump] pic.twitter.com/H0CQtFpk19 — 🇺🇸Lady Grey💭🫧 🩸#TWGRP🩸#UltraVIP🩸 (@LoveThisBar) August 25, 2023

And let’s not forget the late actor Peter Fonda’s unhinged, all upper-case rant in 2018, proposing liberals “RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES.” That was a classic in American political history.

Oh, but they were just celebrities, right? They were just being ironic or jocund. (Or, in Depp’s case, visibly inebriated.) This was just hyperbole being used to express the visceral rage that Donald Trump’s election engendered, we were told. Don’t take it literally.

I mean, of course, until someone did.

Now, to be clear, Fiorenza, from what we know thus far, appears to be a first-class nutter. In a court appearance Wednesday, the 41-year-old defendant — against the repeated entreaties of her attorney, according to the Daily Mail — claimed that “I have been contacting the school for years trying to get them to follow mandated reporting protocol.”

“People are not trained in the technology involved … I was going to pass out flyers to parents warning them before school started because no one was listening to me.”

Are you a fan of Barron Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (13 Votes) No: 7% (1 Votes)

And what technology might this be? According to the Daily Mail: “She also claimed Donald Trump is the leader of a pedophile ring and that the government followed her former students in Chicago and used ‘remote sexual stimulation’ on them.”

However, it’s worth noting that dangerously unbalanced people often gravitate toward targets they’re aimed toward by high-profile individuals. Lest we forget, Trump is routinely blamed for the Capitol incursion — including the ghastly crimes of sitting at Nancy Pelosi’s desk and, well, whatever the “QAnon Shaman” did — for merely saying, at the end of his Jan. 6 speech, that his supporters should peacefully march to the Capitol and make their voices heard.

These celebs actively wished death upon the then-president — but, you know, J/K, right? It’s not like Jack Smith or Fani Willis is going to swoop in and file an indictment against Madonna for encouraging a threat against Barron Trump’s life.

It’s also worth noting that Fiorenza was apparently taken into custody months after these threats occurred with little to no incident. While it’s unclear how she was taken into custody, I’m going to assume it didn’t involve the kind of pre-dawn raid the FBI conducted earlier this month against a Provo, Utah man accused of threatening President Joe Biden that ended in his death.

Funny how that works. And if you think the threats against the Trump family are bad now, just wait until 2024.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.