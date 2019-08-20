SECTIONS
Barron Trump’s Not So Little Anymore. Now He Towers over Mom and Dad

By Josh Manning
Published August 20, 2019 at 8:26am
Despite being born into the trappings of wealth and fame, Barron Trump wasn’t a household name when his famous father, then-businessman Donald J. Trump, decided to run for president.

In fact, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of Americans had never heard of the youngest Trump, and the few who had likely couldn’t pick him out of a grammar school lineup.

Almost overnight, however, Barron found the media’s blinding spotlight pointed directly at him.

An errant yawn. The unintentional eye roll. Falling asleep. Looking bored. Anything the then-10-year-old did that any other 10-year-old would do made the news.

Then his father won the presidency. And then there was the bullying.

Constant attacks on his father, attacks on him to get to his father, attacks on his mother. Mockery and derision oozed from the left and the president’s critics.

The youngest Trump has had to bear up under an incredible amount of stress, made worse no doubt because children simply don’t have the ability to process and understand malevolence like adults.

Despite the harsh spotlight, often acrid public sentiment and the difficulties of leaving childhood for teen years, Barron appears to have thrived.

Gone is the scrawny kid whose neck couldn’t fill out a polo. Barron has hit a massive growth spurt, leaving him with broader shoulders, a thicker neck and a remarkable increase in height.

President Trump Arrives In Florida For Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive together on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend part of the weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on March 17, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump has made numerous trips to his Florida home since the inauguration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive together on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport in March, 2017 (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

The change isn’t jarring unless you’ve been looking at old pictures of Barron or you happened to see him hop off Marine One with his parents Sunday.

In place of little kid Barron was a 13-year-old teenage Barron who somehow now towers over his 6-foot-3-inch father, as you can see in the video above.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump board Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 18, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump board Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 18, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP/ Getty Images)

Most of Getty’s photos from the event make it look like the youngest Trump might be taller than his dad. But streaming video of the first family strolling from the chopper make clear that even if his father has the advantage of being closer to the camera lens, Barron still appears to top out 1-2 inches taller.

If Trump wins in 2020, Barron will be 18 at the end of his father’s second term and presumably leaving home when his parents leave the White House.

Are you surprised by how quickly Barron has grown?

We can’t know what Barron will take from his time living in the White House during one of the most divided, vitriolic eras of American politics. We can’t tell if he will aspire to an office or be apolitical.

But we do know one thing for certain: Barron will know the left wasn’t afraid to make a little child’s life hell because they didn’t like his father. He will know that and he will remember that. And that might just be the best course in leftist politics that anybody could ever ask for.

For more photos showing Barron’s remarkable growth, see this story the Daily Mail.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

